Meanwhile, the show’s most volatile couple has given up teenage drama, for adult dysfunction. Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has relocated to what Rue describes as a 'right-wing suburban bubble,' where she creates provocative social media content, and, eventually, joins a subscription-based platform, to fund her dream wedding. Nate, portrayed by Jacob Elordi, has taken over his father’s construction business, with ambitions of building a coastal retirement community. Their relationship is transactional and tense: when Cassie pushes for his support to finance their lifestyle, he agrees, with strict conditions that underline his need for control.