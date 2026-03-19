Zendaya proves outfit repeaters can still make a statement on the red carpet
Dubai: In a rare red-carpet moment, Zendaya stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film The Drama wearing a gown first seen more than a decade ago, a white Vivienne Westwood creation she originally wore to the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. The choice immediately captured fans attention online, making it a blend of nostalgia and sustainability.
While on the red-carpet when asked about her choice, Zendaya told Variety “I remembered the saying: ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.’ So, this is my something old. I thought I’d bring it back and give it new life.”
Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, also highlighted the moment on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of her in the same Vivienne Westwood gown and captioning it in all caps: “SOMETHING OLD.”
Fans took to X to celebrate the look, with one user writing, “Real baddies are outfit repeaters,” while another added, “Being able to still fit it is such a flex.”
Alongside her iconic dress, Zendaya wore what appeared to be both an engagement ring and a wedding band, jewellery that immediately ignited speculation about her real‑life relationship with actor Tom Holland. The duo has been public about their engagement since early 2026, though neither has confirmed reports that they might already be married.
While Zendaya didn’t directly address the speculation on the red carpet, her playful engagement with the rumours in interviews, including joking about fake wedding photos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! kept the public intrigued.
Zendaya attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama to support the film she stars in alongside Robert Pattinson and rest of the crew. The movie, a dark romantic comedy exploring the challenges and humor of modern relationships, marks one of the first major screenings ahead of its wide release in early April.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji