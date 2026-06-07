Mirra Andreeva makes it a full-circle French Open moment for coach Conchita Martinez

Russian receives winner’s trophy from player who had denied her coach in French Open final
The irony was hard to ignore.
At the presentation ceremony following 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva’s victory at the French Open on Saturday, the winner’s trophy was presented to her by 2000 French Open champion Mary Pierce. It must have seemed like a full-circle moment for Andreeva’s coach Conchita Martinez who had lost in that final to the French woman.
Now having gone a step further than her coach, the new world No 6 is not planning to rest on her laurels ahead of the grass-court season and Wimbledon, where she lost in the quarter-finals last year.
"These feelings are something extra special," said the triumphant eighth seed.
"And honestly, now I'm already thinking of how I'm going to prepare for the grass season, how I'm going to play grass tournaments.
"And I feel like this thing is a little bit addicting. And I really want to do my best to experience all of this for the second time."
The teenager is the first player born after 2005, man or woman, to lift a Grand Slam trophy.
"I've had a lot of thoughts on how it's going to happen, if it's going to happen, when it's going to happen, where," the 2025 Dubai champion said of winning her maiden major trophy.
"I would say that the feeling in real life is so much better, obviously, than in your dreams.
"It just feels amazing looking at this trophy and realising that this is actually true and I can call myself a Grand Slam champion."
Andreeva thanked her psychologist for helping her prepare with how to deal with the weight of expectation in the latter stages of the tournament.
"I actually talked to my psychologist before the semi-final match and before the final match, because, I thought that it would help me be in the right state of mind before these most important matches of my life," Andreeva added.
"So I wanted to prepare my best. And she gave me a lot of advice and a lot of techniques that I could try and use on the court to help myself to experience all of these things a little bit better and easier."
The biggest challenges for Andreeva have not been on the court – she already has one of the best attacking baseline games in the sport – it's been the mental side. And her stubbornness.
"Her attitude is difficult," said Martinez, a former Wimbledon champion. "You tell her something, and maybe she's not open to listening. ... When she works hard and when she listens and she does everything, she has no limits."
Andreeva acknowledged as much during the trophy ceremony.
"I know I can be a tough cookie sometimes and it's pretty hard to put up with me," Andreeva said.
Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who came up second-best in the blustery conditions at Roland Garros, put it in perspective when she told Andreeva at the presentation ceremony, "You're so young and talented. It's so annoying."