Dubai champ Mirra Andreeva wins French Open, claims first Grand Slam title

Russian teenager completes meteoric rise with first Slam at Roland Garros
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has continued her rapid rise in women’s tennis, clinching the French Open title to secure her first Grand Slam crown in only her debut major final. The 2025 Dubai champion defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2, delivering a composed and commanding performance on the Paris clay.
Andreeva’s Paris triumph builds on her breakthrough in Dubai earlier in 2025, where she first signalled her ability to challenge at the highest level. That momentum has now translated into a maiden Grand Slam crown, cementing her status as one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars.
At just a teenager, Andreeva’s success in Paris builds on her momentum from Dubai, where she first signalled her ability to compete at the highest level. Her French Open triumph now firmly establishes her among the emerging elite of women’s tennis, with expectations rising ahead of the next Grand Slam swing.
At 19, Andreeva became the youngest women’s singles winner at Roland Garros since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she secured her third straight French Open title in 1992. She sealed victory with a backhand cross-court winner, collapsing to her knees on the clay in celebration.
Andreeva also became the first player, man or woman, born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam. The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen will now take pride of place in her growing trophy cabinet, which already includes two WTA 1000 titles.
Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska produced a fairytale run to the final, winning nine matches in Paris — the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open final. Despite her historic achievement, the world number 114 fell short against Andreeva’s consistency and power, but is set to rise sharply in the rankings.
Andreeva first emerged as a prodigy at the 2023 Madrid Open at just 15, becoming one of the youngest players to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 event. Her French Open victory confirms her place among tennis’ elite emerging talents.
Playing under pressure
Both players battled windy conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Chwalinska briefly took a 3-2 lead in the first set, but Andreeva quickly adapted to the conditions and her opponent’s variety, gradually taking control to secure a straight-sets win.
The match featured early tension and momentum swings, with both players exchanging breaks. Andreeva’s patience and power eventually proved decisive as she dominated key moments in both sets before sealing victory with a backhand winner.
The win surpasses the French Open achievement of her coach, Conchita Martinez, who was runner-up in 2000. The trophy presentation was linked to former champion Mary Pierce. Andreeva also competed under neutral status amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
From Dubai to Paris, Andreeva’s breakthrough season has now culminated in Grand Slam success. The young Russian is expected to remain a major force on the WTA Tour and a regular contender at the sport’s biggest events.
With inputs from AFP and AP