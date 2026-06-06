GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Dubai champ Mirra Andreeva wins French Open, claims first Grand Slam title

Russian teenager completes meteoric rise with first Slam at Roland Garros

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her women's final singles match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2026.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates after winning her women's final singles match against Poland's Maja Chwalinska on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2026.
AFP-THOMAS SAMSON

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has continued her rapid rise in women’s tennis, clinching the French Open title to secure her first Grand Slam crown in only her debut major final. The 2025 Dubai champion defeated Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2, delivering a composed and commanding performance on the Paris clay.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

From Dubai breakthrough to Paris glory

Andreeva’s Paris triumph builds on her breakthrough in Dubai earlier in 2025, where she first signalled her ability to challenge at the highest level. That momentum has now translated into a maiden Grand Slam crown, cementing her status as one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars.

At just a teenager, Andreeva’s success in Paris builds on her momentum from Dubai, where she first signalled her ability to compete at the highest level. Her French Open triumph now firmly establishes her among the emerging elite of women’s tennis, with expectations rising ahead of the next Grand Slam swing.

Youngest Roland Garros champion since Seles

At 19, Andreeva became the youngest women’s singles winner at Roland Garros since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she secured her third straight French Open title in 1992. She sealed victory with a backhand cross-court winner, collapsing to her knees on the clay in celebration.

Historic milestone

Andreeva also became the first player, man or woman, born after 2005 to win a Grand Slam. The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen will now take pride of place in her growing trophy cabinet, which already includes two WTA 1000 titles.

Chwalinska’s remarkable journey

Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska produced a fairytale run to the final, winning nine matches in Paris — the first qualifier in the Open Era to reach the French Open final. Despite her historic achievement, the world number 114 fell short against Andreeva’s consistency and power, but is set to rise sharply in the rankings.

Breakthrough at 15

Andreeva first emerged as a prodigy at the 2023 Madrid Open at just 15, becoming one of the youngest players to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 event. Her French Open victory confirms her place among tennis’ elite emerging talents.

Playing under pressure

Both players battled windy conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Chwalinska briefly took a 3-2 lead in the first set, but Andreeva quickly adapted to the conditions and her opponent’s variety, gradually taking control to secure a straight-sets win.

True grit on display

The match featured early tension and momentum swings, with both players exchanging breaks. Andreeva’s patience and power eventually proved decisive as she dominated key moments in both sets before sealing victory with a backhand winner.

Emotional milestone for coach and sport

The win surpasses the French Open achievement of her coach, Conchita Martinez, who was runner-up in 2000. The trophy presentation was linked to former champion Mary Pierce. Andreeva also competed under neutral status amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

A new star rises

From Dubai to Paris, Andreeva’s breakthrough season has now culminated in Grand Slam success. The young Russian is expected to remain a major force on the WTA Tour and a regular contender at the sport’s biggest events.

With inputs from AFP and AP

Related Topics:
Dubai-Duty-Free-Tennis-2020Tennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Diana Shnaider celebrates her victory at the end of her women's quarter final singles match against Aryna Sabalenka on day 11 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 3, 2026.

Sabalenka implodes as Shnaider books French Open semi

3m read
Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Tennis stars limit media interaction at French Open

3m read
Carlos Alcaraz's injury has left the door open for Jannik Sinner to dominate

Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon, Sinner clear favourite

3m read
Sabalenka and Sinner were among leading players who expressed "deep disappointment" over the French Open prize money.

Top tennis stars threaten French Open boycott

3m read