Wimbledon: Record-breaking Djokovic eyes epic Sinner clash

Serb plays longest Wimbledon quarters and now faces defending champion
Here’s an insane stat about Novak Djokovic. The Serb has now played 24 points in final set tie-breaks at Wimbledon and hasn’t made a single unforced error!
He is now into the last-four stage at yet another Grand Slam, his 15th semi-final at Wimbledon and his 55th at Majors. So, while the numbers are not a surprise anymore – as neither are the records – it is the 39-year-old Serb’s ability to still be able to do it the hard way that continues to draw the oohs and aahs.
And the seventh seed admitted that even he was surprised by his capacity to out-last third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in their five-set epic that ranked as the longest quarter-final in Wimbledon history.
Djokovic is 14 years older than Auger-Aliassime and had to battle a calf injury throughout a Centre Court classic lasting five hours and 15 minutes in sweltering temperatures.
"I guess yes, at this stage that I'm still able to battle these young guys that have 15 years less than me, that I'm able to beat them at the tightest possible scoreline. Of course, in a sense, it is really a nice surprise," he said.
"I try to also enjoy the moments like this. I think it was a really thrilling experience for us players, but also the crowd. I'm sure also a lot of people watching on TV. Glad to be part of another historic match."
Djokovic is into the Wimbledon last four for an eighth consecutive time, setting a new record for the longest streak of men's semi-final appearances at the All England Club.
But the only question that matters now is whether he can recover in time to beat defending champion Jannik Sinner.
"I don't know what tomorrow brings. To be honest, let's see. I'm still in the tournament," he said.
"I still want to go at least one more step further. But this was as good as a final for me. I gave it all that I had.
"Now I have Sinner. Another great, historic run for me at the Grand Slams. This is what counts the most, honestly.
"I still try to prove to myself and others that I'm able to compete with the best players in the world and beat them in the biggest stage."
What will give the 24-time Grand Slam champion hope is that he beat the world No 1 the last time they met at the Australian Open semis earlier this year in – you guessed it – five sets.