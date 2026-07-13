Sinner and Alcaraz need a rival – But who?

The elegant Italian and ferocious Spaniard have dominated tennis for almost two years
Dubai: Following Jannik Sinner's second Wimbledon title, he and Carlos Alcaraz have now won nine of the last 10 Grand Slam titles between them, raising the question: who can challenge the sport's dominant duo?
Their rivalry continues to drive both players to even greater success, and there is little sign that their dominance of the men's game will end anytime soon. The question is, if someone is to challenge them, who will it be?
Zverev remains the only player to interrupt the Sinner-Alcaraz monopoly on Grand Slam titles, ending their run of nine consecutive major victories with his French Open triumph earlier this year.
The German has spent much of his career being regarded as the player just behind men's tennis' leading stars, but the German believes that gap is beginning to close.
The 29-year-old backed up his French Open triumph with a maiden Wimbledon final appearance this year, although he fell short against Jannik Sinner on Centre Court.
Even so, Zverev feels his recent performances have brought him closer than ever to challenging Sinner and Alcaraz at the top of the men's game.
"For a long time people have talked about who could become the third player alongside them," Zverev said. "I've always been viewed as that player, but there was still a sizeable gap. If I can keep closing that gap and compete with them consistently, that would be a great place to be."
Although Daniil Medvedev has slipped behind Sinner and Carlos in recent seasons, it would be premature to rule the former world No. 1 out of the conversation.
The Russian remains one of the most tactically intelligent players on the ATP Tour and has already shown he can beat both men on the biggest stages.
A US Open champion with multiple Grand Slam final appearances, Medvedev has the experience of handling the pressure that comes with competing for major titles.
For Medvedev to consistently challenge Sinner and Alcaraz again, he will need to rediscover the level that made him one of the most difficult players to break down.
His unorthodox style, elite defensive skills and ability to absorb pace can frustrate even the game's biggest hitters, particularly on hard courts where he has enjoyed his greatest success. If he can regain his confidence and consistency, Medvedev has the pedigree and game to disrupt the dominance of men's tennis' leading duo.
Ben Shelton may not boast an impressive record against the pair, having struggled to consistently get the better of either player, but the American remains one of the most exciting prospects in men's tennis.
At just 23, he is of a similar generation to the sport's dominant duo and possesses the kind of explosive weapons that can trouble anyone on his day. His huge left-handed serve, powerful forehand and fearless attacking style give him the raw tools to compete at the highest level, even if the results have yet to follow against Sinner and Alcaraz.
There are also clear signs that Shelton is developing into a genuine Grand Slam contender.
He has steadily improved his all-round game, becoming more comfortable in longer rallies and more composed in the biggest matches.
If he can continue refining his return game and add greater consistency from the baseline, there is every reason to believe he can narrow the gap to the world's top two.
Felix Auger-Aliassime may not be the first name that comes to mind when discussing players capable of challenging Sinner and Alcaraz, but his record against the pair suggests he should not be overlooked.
The Canadian owns a respectable combined 5-8 head-to-head record against the world's top two, including an even 3-3 record against Alcaraz. Those results show he has the weapons to trouble the best players in the game, particularly with his powerful serve and aggressive baseline style.
The biggest obstacle for Auger-Aliassime has been consistency rather than ability. At his best, he has proven he can match Sinner and Alcaraz shot for shot, but injuries and fluctuating form have prevented him from sustaining that level over an entire season.
Still only in his mid-20s, he has plenty of time to fulfil the potential that once made him one of tennis' brightest prospects.