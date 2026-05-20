GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Two-time champion Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon, Sinner clear favourite

The 23-year-old will not be fit in time to complete in this summer’s major

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Carlos Alcaraz's injury has left the door open for Jannik Sinner to dominate
Carlos Alcaraz's injury has left the door open for Jannik Sinner to dominate
AFP/Shutterstock

Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz will not compete at Wimbledon this year as he continues recovering from a right wrist injury, which has also already sidelined him from the French Open.

The world number two confirmed that he is still not fit enough to return to competition and will miss the grass-court season.

The Spanish, seven-time Grand Slam winner has not competed since he pulled out of the Barcelona Open last month.

In a post on X, Alcaraz said: "My recovery is going well and I feel much better but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon.”

Clear path for Sinner

Alcaraz’s rivalry with Italy’s Jannik Sinner has become one of the most compelling storylines in men’s tennis, and his absence from the next two Grand Slam events is seen as a major setback for both fans and broadcasters.

The pair produced a memorable showdown in last year’s French Open final, where Alcaraz staged a comeback to claim the title before Sinner responded by winning Wimbledon.

Alcaraz also made history this year by becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam after securing victory at the Australian Open. However, his recent injury could lead to a drop in the ATP rankings.

For now, ranking concerns will be secondary for him, as his main priority is making sure his wrist fully recovers before he returns to competition.

With Alcaraz missing Wimbledon, Sinner is widely expected to go into the tournament as the clear and heavy favorite to retain his title.

The Italian will be expected to win his first-ever French Open title as well with the main draw getting underway at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Sinner’s recent surge in form has already placed him firmly at the centre of men’s tennis, and Alcaraz’s injury setback now opens an even clearer pathway for him to maintain that momentum at the very top of the game.

With Alcaraz sidelined one of Sinner’s most consistent rivals and biggest obstacles is temporarily removed from the immediate competition landscape.

Sinner’s historic achievement at the Italian Open, becoming only the second man in history to complete the Career Golden Masters, already underlines his ability to perform across all surfaces and conditions.

Winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles places him in elite company alongside Novak Djokovic and reflects a level of consistency that is difficult for anyone on tour to match.

With Alcaraz not currently available to challenge him at key events, Sinner has a valuable opportunity to consolidate his dominance, extend his winning runs, and build further confidence in high-pressure matches.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sabalenka and Sinner were among leading players who expressed "deep disappointment" over the French Open prize money.

Top tennis stars threaten French Open boycott

3m read
Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2026 ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament final singles match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on May 3, 2026.

Antonelli, Sinner triumph again on same day

2m read
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz out of French Open

Alcaraz ruled out of French Open with injury shock

2m read
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz vs. Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final

1m read