Two-time champion Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon, Sinner clear favourite

The 23-year-old will not be fit in time to complete in this summer’s major
Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz will not compete at Wimbledon this year as he continues recovering from a right wrist injury, which has also already sidelined him from the French Open.
The world number two confirmed that he is still not fit enough to return to competition and will miss the grass-court season.
The Spanish, seven-time Grand Slam winner has not competed since he pulled out of the Barcelona Open last month.
In a post on X, Alcaraz said: "My recovery is going well and I feel much better but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon.”
Alcaraz’s rivalry with Italy’s Jannik Sinner has become one of the most compelling storylines in men’s tennis, and his absence from the next two Grand Slam events is seen as a major setback for both fans and broadcasters.
The pair produced a memorable showdown in last year’s French Open final, where Alcaraz staged a comeback to claim the title before Sinner responded by winning Wimbledon.
Alcaraz also made history this year by becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam after securing victory at the Australian Open. However, his recent injury could lead to a drop in the ATP rankings.
For now, ranking concerns will be secondary for him, as his main priority is making sure his wrist fully recovers before he returns to competition.
With Alcaraz missing Wimbledon, Sinner is widely expected to go into the tournament as the clear and heavy favorite to retain his title.
The Italian will be expected to win his first-ever French Open title as well with the main draw getting underway at Roland Garros on Sunday.
Sinner’s recent surge in form has already placed him firmly at the centre of men’s tennis, and Alcaraz’s injury setback now opens an even clearer pathway for him to maintain that momentum at the very top of the game.
With Alcaraz sidelined one of Sinner’s most consistent rivals and biggest obstacles is temporarily removed from the immediate competition landscape.
Sinner’s historic achievement at the Italian Open, becoming only the second man in history to complete the Career Golden Masters, already underlines his ability to perform across all surfaces and conditions.
Winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles places him in elite company alongside Novak Djokovic and reflects a level of consistency that is difficult for anyone on tour to match.
With Alcaraz not currently available to challenge him at key events, Sinner has a valuable opportunity to consolidate his dominance, extend his winning runs, and build further confidence in high-pressure matches.