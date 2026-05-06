Sabalenka threatens Grand Slam boycott over prizemoney row

Elena Rybakina, a two-time Grand Slam champion who won the Australian Open this year, would follow the other players. "If the majority say we are boycotting, we are not playing, then of course I'm up for it," Rybakina said. "It's not only on the Grand Slams and it's not only about raising the prize money. A lot of people are not aware that there is taxes which are big. You even make more prize money, but you giving it all to the taxes."