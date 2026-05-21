French Open: Disgruntled stars say ‘pay more or we interact less’

You know something is off when news of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic appointing a new coach or seven-time Major winner Carlos Alcaraz pulling out from both French Open and Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury don’t make tennis headlines like it should. True, Jannik Sinner has been hogging the limelight in recent months during his record-breaking Masters 1000 title-run and is the odds-on favourite to win his first French Open as well, but none of these developments are in the spotlight as we head into the second Grand Slam of the year.