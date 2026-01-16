Australian Open: Youngest to career Grand Slam, record 25th Major or Melbourne Park hattrick?

How Alcaraz would love to win this one, having not gone beyond the quarter-finals in his previous attempts. With six Grand Slam titles and as the top seed, the Spaniard will be eager to add the Australian Open title to his collection. The 22-year-old, who recently parted ways with his long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, is in the same half as last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev and will meet home hope Adam Walton in the first round.