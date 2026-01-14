Roger Federer to make sensational return at Australian Open this Saturday

Come this Saturday, fans at the Australian Open will get to see arguably the most gifted tennis player to have ever held a racquet, as six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer returns to action in an exhibition match featuring other ATP No 1 club members – Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

Dubai: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz may have taken men’s tennis to new heights with their rivalry in recent times, but when it comes to popularity stakes, there is little doubt as to who ranks at the top amongst tennis fans worldwide.

"It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the 'Happy Slam' for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I've had here," said Federer.

It will be an incredible opportunity for tennis fans at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, as the 44-year-old Federer, who played his last Australian Open match in 2020 against arch-rival Novak Djokovic before retiring in 2022, will turn the clock back one more time during the opening ceremony of Australian Open 2026 which begins the following day.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said: "I can't wait to see Roger back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game, Andre, Pat and Lleyton. And I know fans across Australia will be just as excited to share this moment with him."

"Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can't wait to come down under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans."

"I've experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena... The joy of lifting 'Norman' [the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup] six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

