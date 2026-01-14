GOLD/FOREX
Tennis

Roger Federer to make sensational return at Australian Open this Saturday

44-year-old tennis legend to turn the clock back one more time

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Roger Federer
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz may have taken men’s tennis to new heights with their rivalry in recent times, but when it comes to popularity stakes, there is little doubt as to who ranks at the top amongst tennis fans worldwide.

Come this Saturday, fans at the Australian Open will get to see arguably the most gifted tennis player to have ever held a racquet, as six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer returns to action in an exhibition match featuring other ATP No 1 club members – Andre Agassi, Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt.

It will be an incredible opportunity for tennis fans at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, as the 44-year-old Federer, who played his last Australian Open match in 2020 against arch-rival Novak Djokovic before retiring in 2022, will turn the clock back one more time during the opening ceremony of Australian Open 2026 which begins the following day.

"It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the 'Happy Slam' for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I've had here," said Federer.

Overwhelming love

"I've experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena... The joy of lifting 'Norman' [the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup] six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.

"Coming back to win the AO in 2017 is one of my most treasured Grand Slam memories and backing it up to win in 2018 was another dream come true in Melbourne. I can't wait to come down under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans."

Tournament director Craig Tiley said: "I can't wait to see Roger back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game, Andre, Pat and Lleyton. And I know fans across Australia will be just as excited to share this moment with him."

With qualifiers drawing record crowds this week, expect a mad rush to watch the G.O.A.T. of modern tennis conjure up his magic once again.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
