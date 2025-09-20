Tennis fans, get ready; a Federer vs Nadal comeback might be on the horizon

Discussions under way for a potential 'senior-style; tour featuring recently retired stars
Dubai: Tennis enthusiasts, brace yourselves — there’s a chance we could once again witness the legendary rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on court.
According to Federer’s longtime agent, Tony Godsick, discussions are under way for a potential “senior-style” tennis tour featuring recently retired stars — including Federer and Nadal. Godsick, who also serves as chairman of the Laver Cup, revealed the exciting possibility during an interview with the Tennis Channel.
“I’ve been pressuring him a little bit, saying, ‘Come on, people want to see you play again. You can do a few senior events,’” said Godsick. “We’ve had some talks with Rafa about organising a tour together. Roger just wanted to make sure his knee was in good shape — he didn’t want to be left totally broken after his career, so he’s taken some time. He’s not quite there yet, but he’s spending a lot of time in the gym.”
While Godsick was careful not to speak on Nadal’s behalf, he hinted that the Spanish legend is also open to the idea. “It would be amazing to see those two back on court,” he added. “Plus, there are plenty of other great players from their generation who’ve recently retired. We could definitely fill some big stadiums with this.”
Though no dates or venues have been confirmed, the mere prospect of Federer and Nadal reuniting on court — this time in a new format — has already sparked excitement in the tennis world.
Federer himself hinted at the possibility during the recent Laver Cup in San Francisco. “I love Rafa!” said the 44-year-old Swiss icon. “I played four hours of tennis the other day here in San Francisco, and another hour and a half in LA. I’ve been playing a lot and trying to stay in shape.”
He added, “I know Rafa is totally open to maybe playing some matches together.”
