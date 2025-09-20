Tennis fans, get ready; a Federer vs Nadal comeback might be on the horizon

Federer himself hinted at the possibility during the recent Laver Cup in San Francisco. “I love Rafa!” said the 44-year-old Swiss icon. “I played four hours of tennis the other day here in San Francisco, and another hour and a half in LA. I’ve been playing a lot and trying to stay in shape.”

While Godsick was careful not to speak on Nadal’s behalf, he hinted that the Spanish legend is also open to the idea. “It would be amazing to see those two back on court,” he added. “Plus, there are plenty of other great players from their generation who’ve recently retired. We could definitely fill some big stadiums with this.”

“I’ve been pressuring him a little bit, saying, ‘Come on, people want to see you play again. You can do a few senior events,’” said Godsick. “We’ve had some talks with Rafa about organising a tour together. Roger just wanted to make sure his knee was in good shape — he didn’t want to be left totally broken after his career, so he’s taken some time. He’s not quite there yet, but he’s spending a lot of time in the gym.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.