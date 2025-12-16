Djokovic to begin hunt for elusive 25th Grand Slam title in Adelaide

He will be back in the city for the ATP-WTA tournament from January 12-17 ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park which begins on January 18.

Dubai: For Novak Djokovic , 2026 could well be his last year as a professional tennis player irrespective of whether he wins an elusive 25 th Grand Slam or not. The Serbian will kick off his 2026 campaign at the Adelaide International as he bids for an 11th Australian Open title to go past the record of Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam titles.

"The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament's continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours," said tournament director and former Australian player Alicia Molik.

