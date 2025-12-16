GOLD/FOREX
Djokovic to begin hunt for elusive 25th Grand Slam title in Adelaide

38-year-old Serb will be hoping to win his 11th Australian Open title

Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
Serbia's Novak Djokovic
AFP

Dubai: For Novak Djokovic, 2026 could well be his last year as a professional tennis player irrespective of whether he wins an elusive 25th Grand Slam or not. The Serbian will kick off his 2026 campaign at the Adelaide International as he bids for an 11th Australian Open title to go past the record of Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam titles.

The 38-year-old world number four has competed at Adelaide twice before, winning both times in 2007 and 2023.

He will be back in the city for the ATP-WTA tournament from January 12-17 ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park which begins on January 18.

Reduced tour appearances

Djokovic won his last major in 2023 and has cut down on tour appearances since, but still lifted titles this year in Geneva and Athens.

Other Adelaide entrants include Jack Draper, Joao Fonseca, Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys spearheads the women's field alongside fellow top 10 players Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"The 2026 edition of the Adelaide International will showcase the tournament's continued growth and prestige on the global tennis calendar as it attracts world-class calibre from both the WTA and ATP tours," said tournament director and former Australian player Alicia Molik.

“With Grand Slam champions, Olympic medallists and breakthrough stars confirmed, the field demonstrates why the Adelaide International has become a must-play event for players ahead of the Australian Open.” 

