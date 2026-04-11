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It's Alcaraz vs. Sinner again in the Monte Carlo Masters final

Sinner will reclaim the top spot if he beats seven-time major winner Alcaraz

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Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner.
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Monaco: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will renew their "Sincaraz" rivalry when they meet in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday with the No. 1 ranking at stake.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner will reclaim the top spot if he beats seven-time major winner Alcaraz, the Monte Carlo defending champion.

Sinner reached his first Monte Carlo final by beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 an eighth straight time on Saturday. In his semifinal, Alcaraz eliminated home hope Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4, concluding with a sublime drop shot.

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Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 10-6 going into their ninth final. Both players are bidding for a 27th career title.

Sinner swept Indian Wells and Miami and became only the fourth man to reach the final at the first three Masters tournaments of the season, matching Roger Federer (2006), Rafael Nadal (2011) and Novak Djokovic (2015).

Alcaraz's two titles this year include the Australian Open, where he downed Djokovic and became the youngest man ever to win all four tennis majors.

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