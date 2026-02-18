Watch: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner go fishing in Doha

All seeded players post convincing wins in their opening round matches
Dubai: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz, alongside fellow top-ranked stars Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Andrey Rublev, took a break from their intense schedules at the Qatar Open for a fishing trip in Doha.
In a light-hearted video, the quartet travelled from the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex to Qatar’s northern ports. Dressed in matching white T-shirts and plaid trousers, the players received a quick tutorial before successfully reeling in their catches for the day.
Back on court, Alcaraz marked his return to competition after winning the Australian Open with a solid 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) first-round victory over Arthur Rinderknech. The Spaniard, who became the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam with his triumph in Melbourne, battled past the 30th-ranked Frenchman in two tight sets.
“It was really difficult. Arthur is a really dangerous player. Nobody wants to play against him in the first round,” Alcaraz said. “I’m happy with the level. I’m happy that I got through difficult moments in the match. I’m happy that I stayed calm and positive, and played great tennis.”
Alcaraz will next face another French opponent, Valentin Royer, currently ranked 60th in the world.
Rublev also advanced comfortably, defeating Jesper de Jong 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz, who exited in the quarter-finals on his Qatar Open debut last year, could potentially meet former champion Karen Khachanov in the last eight, should both progress.
Seventh seed Khachanov required three sets to overcome Japanese lucky loser Shintaro Mochizuki, while Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Tunisian wild card Moez Echargui to set up a clash with 2023 champion Medvedev, who secured a 6-4, 6-2 win over Shang Juncheng, setting up a high-profile meeting with Tsitsipas in the next round.
Earlier in the week, Sinner cruised past Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-4. The Italian will next face Alexei Popyrin, who defeated Qatari wild card Mubarak Shannan Zayid 6-0, 6-2.