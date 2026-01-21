Watch: Carlos Alcaraz can’t hide a giggle when called ‘Carlos Nadal’ at Australian Open

Alcaraz defeats Hanfmann in three sets to enter third round in Melbourne
Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz paused play briefly — but only to laugh — after a fan’s shout caught him by surprise during his Australian Open match on Wednesday.
As the world No. 1 prepared to serve against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann, a voice rang out from the crowd calling him “Carlos Nadal.” Rather than bristling, the 22-year-old Spaniard broke into a grin, clearly amused by the comparison with his legendary compatriot Rafael Nadal.
Alcaraz went on to take control of the contest, defeating Hanfmann 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 6-2. The opening set proved the sternest test, stretching to 78 minutes before Hanfmann netted a forehand to hand Alcaraz a crucial 5-4 edge, which the Spaniard converted to seal the set.
“Honestly, it was tougher than I expected at the start,” Alcaraz said afterward. “I didn’t feel the ball that well. It was coming like a bomb on both forehand and backhand. I’m really happy I got through that first set, and then I started to feel better on court.”
Once settled, the reigning French Open and US Open champion found his rhythm. He wrapped up the second set in just 43 minutes, while Hanfmann struggled physically and required a medical timeout for his left shoulder. Although the German battled on, Alcaraz broke early in the third set to move 3-1 ahead and closed out the match with authority.
Alcaraz will next face France’s Corentin Moutet as he continues his bid to complete a career Grand Slam. Still seeking his first Australian Open title, he is aiming to become the youngest man to win all four majors, though Melbourne has so far been his toughest stop, with quarter-final exits in his previous four appearances.
“I knew he was going to play great,” Alcaraz said of Hanfmann. “I know his level — I’ve played him a few times already.”
With comparisons to Nadal inevitable, Alcaraz showed on Wednesday that he is comfortable embracing them — with a smile.
