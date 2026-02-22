For Carlos Alcaraz, success means more than lifting trophies

The 22-year-old also reflected on how much he has grown since first reaching No 1 back in 2022. “I’m a totally different person and player now. I’m trying to grow up, get more mature, and see myself in a position I really like to be in. That’s the real success for me.”

Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz made it look effortless in Doha, dismantling Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 in just 50 minutes to claim the Qatar Open title on Saturday — but the World No 1 was quick to put the victory in perspective. “For me, success is more than lifting trophies,” the Spaniard said. “It’s about how you feel and how you see yourself. I’m proud because I learn from every match, every experience — on and off the court.”

