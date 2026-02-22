GOLD/FOREX
For Carlos Alcaraz, success means more than lifting trophies

World No 1 dismantles Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 in just 50 minutes to claim Qatar Open title

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his men’s singles final match against France's Arthur Fils at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha on February 21, 2026.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning his men’s singles final match against France's Arthur Fils at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha on February 21, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Carlos Alcaraz made it look effortless in Doha, dismantling Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 in just 50 minutes to claim the Qatar Open title on Saturday — but the World No 1 was quick to put the victory in perspective. “For me, success is more than lifting trophies,” the Spaniard said. “It’s about how you feel and how you see yourself. I’m proud because I learn from every match, every experience — on and off the court.”

The win extended Alcaraz’s perfect start this season to 12-0, following his Australian Open triumph over Novak Djokovic last month.

At the Qatar Open final, he was ruthless, dropping only three games while barely putting a foot wrong. “I played great, I played amazing,” he said. “I was aggressive, I didn’t make mistakes, I was serving and returning well. I’d put this in my Top 10 or Top 15 matches in terms of level.”

Alcaraz was generous toward his opponent, noting that Fils — who had impressed earlier in the tournament — struggled on the day. “He did a lot of his mistakes today. I just tried to stay focused on myself.”

The 22-year-old also reflected on how much he has grown since first reaching No 1 back in 2022. “I’m a totally different person and player now. I’m trying to grow up, get more mature, and see myself in a position I really like to be in. That’s the real success for me.”

Despite building a commanding 3,200-point lead over World No 2 Jannik Sinner — who was knocked out in the quarter-finals by Jakub Mensik — Alcaraz insists there is no room for complacency. “There’s always room for improvement, always weaknesses to work on,” he said.

Next up for the reigning champion is Indian Wells, where he has lifted the title twice before. The ATP Masters 1000 hard-court event gets under way on March 4.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting.
