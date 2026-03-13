Double British defeat at India Wells

However, the key moment came at 5–5, 0–15 in the second set when the umpire ruled that Draper had caused a “hindrance” during a rally after raising his arms to dispute a line call. The point, which Draper had effectively won, was instead awarded to Medvedev following a review, a decision that drew boos from the crowd and sparked debate about the ruling. Medvedev soon broke serve and closed out the set 7–5 to seal the victory and end Draper’s title defence.