Carlos Alcaraz set for Cincinnati return after missing two Grand Slams

If the Spaniard, who has been out of action since April, does start, it will be his first tournament since he suffered a wrist injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

He also missed Wimbledon, where his rival Jannik Sinner prevailed for the second year in a row on the London grass against the German Alexander Zverev, the world No. 2, who himself had triumphed earlier on the Paris clay.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.