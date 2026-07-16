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Carlos Alcaraz set for Cincinnati return after missing two Grand Slams

Spanish world No 3 had missed the clay and grass seasons due to wrist injury

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz
AFP

The man they all fear is back.

World No 3 Carlos Alcaraz is slated to return to action at next month's Cincinnati Open after being named in the entry list.

If the Spaniard, who has been out of action since April, does start, it will be his first tournament since he suffered a wrist injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

Besides Barcelona, Alcaraz subsequently pulled out of tournaments in Madrid and Rome and then Roland Garros, where he was the reigning two-time champion.

He also missed Wimbledon, where his rival Jannik Sinner prevailed for the second year in a row on the London grass against the German Alexander Zverev, the world No. 2, who himself had triumphed earlier on the Paris clay.

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With this possible return in Cincinnati, Alcaraz could regain some rhythm before defending his US Open title at Flushing Meadow at the end of August.

The 23-year-old, who has won seven Majors, is the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in singles.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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