Watch: Carlos Alcaraz rocks a bold new hairstyle before likely US Open return

Alcaraz enjoyed a dream start to 2026 season by defeating Djokovic in Aus Open final
Carlos Alcaraz has missed the last two Grand Slams because of a wrist injury, but the Spaniard could be back in action at the US Open later this summer. If he does return, it won’t just be his tennis grabbing attention.
The 23-year-old recently unveiled a new hairstyle that has sparked plenty of reactions on social media, with many fans expressing their dislike for the fresh look.
Alcaraz enjoyed a dream start to the 2026 season by defeating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. The victory made him the youngest player in history to complete the career Grand Slam. However, his momentum was halted by a wrist injury that forced him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.
“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to be able to play, and that’s why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon,” Alcaraz had said while announcing his withdrawal. “They are two really special tournaments for me and I’ll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”
There are encouraging signs that his comeback is not far away. Earlier this week, the seven-time Grand Slam champion shared videos of himself practicing on court and hitting forehands, suggesting his recovery is progressing well.
While fans were pleased to see him back with a racket in hand, many were more focused on his new hairstyle.
“He got the zero-aura cornrows,” one fan commented.
“Alcaraz, please stop these awful hairstyles. Your old hairstyle was so much better,” another wrote.
“What is this nonsense,” a third fan posted.
Despite the criticism, Alcaraz appears to be on track for a return. His name has already appeared on the entry list for the US Open, and he is also expected to compete at the Cincinnati Masters, provided he suffers no setbacks.
The Spaniard has plenty at stake during the North American hard-court swing. He is defending titles at both Cincinnati and the US Open after beating Jannik Sinner in the finals of both tournaments in 2025.
The US Open is scheduled to begin on August 30, with Alcaraz aiming to make a successful return after his injury layoff.