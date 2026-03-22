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Will we soon see an Alcaraz vs Alcaraz match?

Carlos Alcaraz’s brother Jaime is making waves in the junior circuit

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Will we soon see an Alcaraz vs Alcaraz match?
Olympics.com

Dubai: Jaime Alcaraz is quickly drawing attention on the tennis circuit — not only as the younger brother of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, but for his own impressive results at the junior level.

On Sunday, the 14-year-old defeated Rodrigo Burgos to win the Challenger Sub-15 tournament in Murcia, Spain. Beyond the title itself, what truly stood out was the spectacular match-winning point he produced — now going viral on social media for its remarkable variety of shots.

Jaime is one of the four Alcaraz brothers, alongside Álvaro, Carlos, and Sergio. Of them, his playing style and career trajectory most closely resemble Carlos’s.

While tennis fans are already excited about the prospect of a future Alcaraz vs. Alcaraz showdown on the ATP Tour, it’s important to allow Jaime the space to grow and enjoy the game at his own pace — a view that Carlos himself shares.

In fact, Carlos has been actively supporting his younger brother and trying to ease the pressure surrounding him. Earlier this year, he said: “I’m just happy to see my little brother playing those tournaments the same as I played when I was his age. I’m just trying to support him, being supportive for him, trying to [take away] all the pressure that people put on him. I’m just happy to see him growing and … becoming, let’s say, a grown man.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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