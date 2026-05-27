Heat wave at French Open – Who is benefiting?

Dubai: As temperatures at the French Open climbed to a sweltering 34 degrees during the tournament’s opening days, players battled not only their opponents but also punishing heat that turned the Paris clay into a test of endurance.

Players have been draping ice packs around their necks during changeovers in an effort to keep cool, while spectators have been seeking relief beneath cooling sprinklers.

Beyond causing discomfort for both spectators and players, the intense heat has also sped up the court conditions, altering the tempo of play.

Canadian player Gabriel Diallo said that extreme heat was the primary factor behind his decision to retire midway through his match against James Duckworth on Sunday.

During a grueling 3-hour-and-39-minute match on Monday, both Andrey Rublev and his opponent Ignacio Buse required medical attention, each calling for the trainer at different points in the second set.

Buse took a medical timeout during which salts and minerals were added to his drink, while a stethoscope was used to monitor his condition, and Rublev received treatment a few games later.

In the same match, a visibly exhausted ball girl also needed assistance and was helped off the court for medical attention.

All things considered, while the heat has been punishing for many, some players have been able to adapt and even use the extreme conditions to their advantage.

The sun has been baking the clay courts in France, making the surface quicker and generally benefiting powerful servers, aggressive returners and players who rely heavily on top-spin.

In cooler and damper conditions, the balls become heavier and travel more slowly, giving players greater control and allowing rallies to develop with more emphasis on precision and tactical play.

"It's a bit easier to play higher and with spin. The ball is bouncing off the court faster, so that gives you more advantage," she said.

"But first you need to have control over the ball, because it is playing faster in the air and it's easier to put it out."

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up at the French Open, feels the increased bounce on court could work in his favour as he aims to reignite a career that has recently lost momentum.

"The heat gives me a little bit of an extra edge," said former world number three Tsitsipas, who has fallen to 79th in the rankings.

"It allows me to have a more lively ball and I feel like my strengths are amplified in those sort of conditions."

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.