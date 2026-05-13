Out of GT's 8 wins in IPL, 7 Player of the Match awards went to bowlers

After a difficult start to IPL 2026 where they lost four of their first seven matches, Gujarat Titans looked under serious pressure. But since the defeat to RCB on April 24, GT have completely transformed their season with five straight wins, including a crushing 82 run victory over SRH that sealed their playoff berth and pushed them to the top of the table with 16 points. While Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have carried Gujarat’s batting department this season, the real reason behind the team’s revival has been their bowling unit.