Out of GT's 8 wins in IPL, 7 Player of the Match awards went to bowlers

Bowlers drive Gujarat Titans’ stunning mid-season revival and playoff surge
After a difficult start to IPL 2026 where they lost four of their first seven matches, Gujarat Titans looked under serious pressure. But since the defeat to RCB on April 24, GT have completely transformed their season with five straight wins, including a crushing 82 run victory over SRH that sealed their playoff berth and pushed them to the top of the table with 16 points. While Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have carried Gujarat’s batting department this season, the real reason behind the team’s revival has been their bowling unit.
The bowling department has completely changed Gujarat’s season. In fact, apart from Gill’s 86 off 50 against KKR, every other GT Player of the Match award this season has gone to a bowler in their wins.
A lot of credit should also go to head coach Ashish Nehra, who himself was known as one of the smartest bowlers during his playing days and has clearly built a bowling attack that knows how to adapt under pressure.
• Rashid Khan vs DC: 3/17
• Prasidh Krishna vs LSG: 4/28
• Shubman Gill vs KKR: 86 (50)
• Kagiso Rabada vs CSK: 3/25
• Jason Holder vs RCB: 2/29
• Jason Holder vs PBKS: 4/24
• Rashid Khan vs RR: 4/33
• Kagiso Rabada vs SRH: 3/28
The recent win over SRH perfectly summed up Gujarat’s dominance with the ball. Defending 168/5, they bowled Hyderabad out for just 86 in 14.5 overs, with Kagiso Rabada producing a devastating spell.
Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have become one of the most dangerous new ball pairs this season. Gujarat lead the Powerplay wicket charts with 25 wickets, striking every 17.2 balls. Rabada alone has taken 16 Powerplay wickets, the joint second most by a bowler in an IPL season.
GT have also persisted with the same opening bowling pair for seven matches in a row. Across those games, the duo picked up 21 wickets at an average of 14.86, with Gujarat winning six matches. Right now, Gujarat are in the momentum. How far they can go? We will have to wait and see.