IPL 2026: Clutch Gill's record century outshines brilliant Sooryavanshi innings

Captain Gill’s blazing 104 eclipses teen star Sooryavanshi’s stunning 96
Shubman Gill delivered a captain's masterclass when Gujarat Titans needed it most, smashing 104 off just 53 balls to power his side into the IPL 2026 final with a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur. In short, Gill came clutch when it mattered the most.
Rajasthan Royals posted 214 for 6 after teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his extraordinary season with a blistering 96 off 47 balls. The 15 year old hammered eight fours and seven sixes, while Donovan Ferreira provided the finishing touches with a late cameo.
While 215 is far from an impossible target in modern T20 cricket, especially in this high scoring IPL season, Gill ensured there was never any real tension in the chase. Alongside Sai Sudharsan, he stitched together a match defining 167 run opening partnership in just 12.5 overs, putting Gujarat firmly in control.
Gill was at his elegant best, timing the ball beautifully and finding boundaries almost at will. His innings featured 15 fours and three sixes as he raced to a century in just 47 deliveries, the fastest hundred ever scored by a Gujarat Titans batter in IPL history. In the process, he broke his own franchise record of 49 balls set against Mumbai Indians in 2023.
The hundred was another major milestone in Gill's growing IPL legacy. It was his fifth century in the tournament, taking him level with Sanju Samson and moving him ahead of David Warner and Shane Watson, who both have four. Only Virat Kohli (9), Jos Buttler (7), Chris Gayle (6) and KL Rahul (6) have scored more IPL hundreds.
Gill also became only the third captain in IPL history to score multiple centuries while leading a franchise. Virat Kohli leads that list with five hundreds as captain, while KL Rahul has three. Gill has two centuries as captain of GT.
For a brief period, Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 96 looked set to be the defining innings of the night. Gill, however, responded in style. His brilliant century not only overshadowed the teenager's heroics but also booked Gujarat Titans a place in the IPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.
Having said that, what a tournament Sooryavanshi had. As Ian Bishop said during commentary, he could be the face of the IPL.