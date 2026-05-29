IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks multiple records again in GT vs RR clash

Record-breaking knock sets stage for RR–GT showdown for place in IPL final
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign by adding another extraordinary milestone, reinforcing his status as one of the most explosive batters in T20 history.
The Rajasthan Royals teenager has now become the leading run-scorer in powerplay overs (1–6) in a single IPL season, amassing a staggering 521 runs in 2026, the highest ever recorded.
He sits well ahead of some of the game’s biggest names, underlining the dominance of his breakthrough season.
521 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026) | SR: 233.63
467 – David Warner (SRH, 2016) | SR: 150.16
402 – Travis Head (SRH, 2024) | SR: 208.29
402 – Sai Sudharsan (GT, 2025) | SR: 155.81
382 – Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers, 2009) | SR: 165.36
The teenager reached the landmark during the Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, adding yet another chapter to a season defined by relentless scoring and record-breaking consistency.
His rise has also been highlighted by other milestones this year, making IPL 2026 one of the most dominant debut-type campaigns in recent memory.
Sooryavanshi also became the fastest batter to reach 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 440 deliveries.
He shattered Andre Russell’s previous record of 545 balls, underlining his rapid rise as one of the most explosive young batters in the game.
The youngster narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 96 off 47 balls after being caught at third man off Kagiso Rabada.
His innings featured 8 fours and 7 sixes before he was dismissed while attempting another attacking stroke.
Sooryavanshi’s latest feat adds to a remarkable IPL 2026 season in which he has repeatedly rewritten batting records and redefined powerplay scoring standards.
Ravindra Jadeja provided support at the other end as Rajasthan Royals battled through regular wickets against a disciplined Gujarat Titans attack.
Jason Holder led the bowling effort with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna picked up one each.
Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.
Impact subs: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Impact subs: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.
The winner of this Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.