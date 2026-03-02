Izyan Ahmad, who made a promise to Federer at 7, now ready for big stage

“I’m super grateful and I’ll do my best to make the most of it,” Ahmad, currently ranked No 130 in the junior world rankings, told ATP Tour website. “It’s amazing to be this young and have the chance to experience this, see all the pros, and compete alongside them.”

He also recalled the now-famous “pinky promise” exchange. “After he said he’d think about playing longer, my mom, who was next to me, whispered, ‘Ask him if it’s a pinky promise.’ That’s the part that got clipped. So I definitely have my mom to thank for that moment.”

“He’s been my favourite since I was little, so I thought hard about what to ask. I didn’t want something boring or something he had answered a thousand times. I wanted it to be different,” he said. “So I came up with this joke. It wasn’t that funny — but for a seven-year-old, it worked.”

“He’s there every day,” Ahmad said of John McEnroe. “If he sees me, he’ll stop and talk. We hit together often. He’s very invested, and I’m extremely grateful for that. He doesn’t have to take time out of his day to give advice or practice with me, but he does. He watches me train, comes into the gym — he’s just a great human being. Very relaxed off the court, very competitive on it. I respect him a lot.

“That was unbelievable,” Ahmad said. “This opportunity now feels incredible too. I’ve worked harder for this one. There’s still some luck involved — maybe 90 per cent luck and 10 per cent my effort — but I’ve put in the work to at least be considered. I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

