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Since Maradona, Jude Bellingham is the only player to do this at the World Cup

Bellingham’s historic World Cup brace run puts him in Maradona’s company

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Jude Bellingham #10 of England celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AFP-JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

For years, England have relied heavily on Harry Kane to deliver the goals on the biggest stage. But this World Cup has been different. This time, Kane has had the perfect partner in Jude Bellingham, with the pair driving England's run to the semi finals.

Bellingham once again proved to be England's match winner in the quarter final against Norway, scoring twice in a thrilling victory. It was another reminder of just how complete a footballer he has become. Not only is he finding the net with remarkable consistency, but he is also covering every blade of grass, pressing relentlessly, tracking back and leading by example whenever England need him most. Time and again, he has come up clutch.

His brace against Norway came just days after another two goal performance against Mexico, making him the first player since Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup to score two or more goals in consecutive knockout matches in the same edition.

Bellingham has now scored seven World Cup goals for England, becoming only the second player aged 23 or younger to reach that mark. The only player with more is Kylian Mbappe with 12, while Bellingham has now drawn level with the legendary Pelé on seven World Cup goals before turning 24.

Even more impressively, all six of his goals at the 2026 World Cup have come from open play, matching Gary Lineker's England record for the most non penalty goals by an England player in a single major tournament, set at the 1986 World Cup.

England have also achieved another historic first. Bellingham and Harry Kane both have six goals, marking the first time two England players have scored at least five goals in the same major tournament, whether at the FIFA World Cup or the UEFA European Championship. For the first time in years, Kane is not carrying England's attack alone. Bellingham is matching him stride for stride, giving the Three Lions another world class match winner capable of deciding the biggest games.

Now comes the biggest challenge of all.

England will take on Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi finals with a place in the World Cup final on the line. If Bellingham can produce another decisive display against the defending champions, this tournament could be remembered as the one where he established himself among the very best players in world football.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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