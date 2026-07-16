Jude Bellingham slaps Valentin Barco after England loss to Argentina

Argentina will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday
England midfielder Jude Bellingham found himself at the centre of controversy after footage emerged appearing to show him striking Argentina defender Valentin Barco following England’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on July 16.
Bellingham, one of England’s standout performers throughout the tournament, was unable to produce the same influence against Argentina. England looked on course for the final before the defending champions staged a dramatic late comeback, with Lionel Messi setting up goals for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez within a seven-minute spell.
As emotions spilled over after the final whistle, a video appeared to show the Real Madrid midfielder slapping Barco on the back of the head during Argentina’s celebrations.
The incident occurred moments after the referee signalled full-time. Bellingham was standing alone on the pitch, reflecting on the defeat, when he was initially consoled by an Argentine player. Barco later joined his teammates for a celebratory huddle and appeared to exchange words with the England star.
Bellingham reacted by striking Barco on the head, prompting the Argentine defender to shove him in response. Players from both teams quickly stepped in to separate the pair, preventing the confrontation from escalating further.
Bellingham, who finished the tournament with six goals, admitted after the match that the defeat was devastating for both the team and England’s supporters.
“It’s a very sad day for us. We played well, we fought until the end, but it wasn’t enough,” the Real Madrid midfielder told reporters.