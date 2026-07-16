39-year-old Messi broke records and produced an all-time World Cup masterclass

Messi’s nine dribbles, two assists and a late surge bury Tuchel’s England
Until England took the lead, it looked like Thomas Tuchel had pulled off another tactical masterclass. England had defended brilliantly and taken their chance when it mattered.
Then everything changed.
Instead of looking for a second goal or trying to keep the ball, Tuchel retreated. His substitutions became increasingly defensive with more than 30 minutes still left to play. England kept dropping deeper, eventually switching to a back five and inviting wave after wave of Argentine attacks.
The numbers tell the story. From Anthony Gordon's goal until Enzo Fernandez's equaliser, England averaged just 12 per cent possession. If that is not inviting pressure, what is? Against most teams, you might survive by defending your box for that long. This was Lionel Messi's Argentina.
Messi sensed it immediately.
The 39 year old started drifting towards the right flank, almost as if he had turned the clock back a decade. Suddenly England could not get near him. He glided past defenders, dictated the tempo and kept producing magical deliveries into the box.
The breakthrough finally arrived when his corner eventually fell to Enzo Fernandez, who hammered a stunning strike into the top corner to make it 1-1.
Then came the killer blow.
Messi drifted wide again and delivered a delightful cross with his supposedly weaker right foot. Lautaro Martinez timed his run perfectly, powered home the header and completed Argentina's remarkable comeback.
Scaloni's substitutions changed the game. Tuchel's handed Argentina the initiative.
And then there is Messi.
At 39, he completed nine successful dribbles in a World Cup semifinal, created four chances, won 12 duels, and finished with 94 touches while producing two match winning assists.
He also became the first player on record since 1966 to complete nine dribbles and provide two assists in a single FIFA World Cup knockout match.
Messi has now scored eight goals and provided four assists at the 2026 World Cup. Twelve goal contributions in a single edition. That is absolutely mental at the age of 39.
People say the World Cup is rigged.
Maybe it is. Not because of referees or decisions, but because football is somehow allowing an alien to play among humans.
And somehow, Lionel Messi still has one more World Cup final to play.