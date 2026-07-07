Messi sets unwanted World Cup record as penalty conversion falls to 50%

Egyptian keeper Shobeir denies Messi as underdogs chase historic upset
It's only half time, but a huge World Cup story is cooking in this extraordinary World Cup.
Egypt lead reigning champions Argentina 1-0 at the break in their Round of 16 clash, and goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir has been the undisputed star of the opening 45 minutes.
Shobeir first produced stunning point blank saves to deny Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez before capping off a dream half by saving Lionel Messi's penalty to preserve Egypt's lead.
The miss also adds an unwanted record to Messi's World Cup legacy.
The Argentina captain has now missed four penalties at the World Cup, at least twice as many as any other player since 1966. Excluding shootouts, he has converted just four of his eight penalties at the tournament, a 50 per cent success rate.
Even more remarkably, Messi has become the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties in a single edition, excluding shootouts.
For Egypt, who had never won a World Cup finals match before this tournament, it has been a near perfect first half. They are now just 45 minutes away from one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.
Argentina still have plenty of time to respond and few teams are better equipped for a comeback.
But one question hangs over this contest.
Is Mostafa Shobeir about to produce one of those legendary World Cup goalkeeping performances that will be remembered for years?