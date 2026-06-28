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Messi becomes first player to achieve this World Cup record

Super-sub Messi strikes again as rotated Argentina ease past Jordan

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 27, 2026.
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the 2026 World Cup Group J football match between Jordan and Argentina at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 27, 2026.
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Lionel Messi has broken yet another record.

The Argentina captain has become the first player in World Cup history to score in seven consecutive matches. No one has ever managed that before.

This man is unbelievable.

What makes it even more remarkable is that Messi could easily have started this game and stat padded against Jordan. Instead, he accepted Lionel Scaloni's decision to rest him, putting the team first and giving others an opportunity. But when he came on just after the hour mark, he still managed to make history.

Messi's incredible scoring streak began in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has now stretched to seven consecutive matches:

  • vs Australia: 1 goal

  • vs Netherlands: 1 goal and 1 assist

  • vs Croatia: 1 goal and 1 assist

  • vs France: 2 goals

  • vs Algeria: 3 goals

  • vs Austria: 2 goals

  • vs Jordan: 1 goal

That is an astonishing 14 goal contributions in his last seven World Cup matches. His strike against Jordan also took him to six goals at the 2026 World Cup, putting him clear at the top of the Golden Boot standings. Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are his closest challengers with four goals each.

Before Messi's arrival, Argentina had already taken control of the game. Giovani Lo Celso opened the scoring with another stunning direct free kick before Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Scaloni made several changes to his starting lineup, but Argentina still looked comfortable throughout and were rarely troubled. They dominated possession and controlled the tempo despite the rotation.

The only disappointment will be conceding their first goal of the tournament after keeping clean sheets in each of their previous group matches. They also failed to score from open play, with Lo Celso's free kick, Lautaro's penalty and Messi's finish accounting for all three goals. It is only a minor concern, though, as Argentina head into the Round of 32 looking like one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Next up is a meeting with tournament debutants Cabo Verde in the Round of 32.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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