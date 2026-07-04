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Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi scores 20th World Cup goal, extends scoring streak to 8 games

Golden Boot race intensifies with Messi leading Mbappé after Cape Verde scare

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Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026.
AP

Lionel Messi struck again on Friday, extending his record streak to eight consecutive World Cup matches with at least one goal as Argentina edged Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time.

The Argentina captain’s 29th-minute strike was his 20th World Cup goal, moving him two ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappé in the all-time scoring charts.

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Golden Boot race tightens at the top

Messi now leads the tournament’s Golden Boot standings with seven goals, one ahead of Mbappé.

He has scored 12 times across his last eight World Cup appearances, underlining a sustained run of form on football’s biggest stage.

Mbappé remains his closest challenger, while Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane are also in pursuit with five goals each entering the knockout phase.

Early chances before the breakthrough

Messi came close early on, dragging a left-footed effort narrowly wide in the 15th minute before seeing a free kick comfortably saved shortly after.

Cape Verde initially held firm, but pressure from Argentina gradually built as space opened in midfield.

Perfect timing unlocks the defence

The breakthrough arrived when defender Lisandro Martínez threaded a precise ball into the box.

Messi timed his run perfectly to stay onside, controlled the pass, and lifted a composed finish over goalkeeper Vozinha to open the scoring.

It was his 124th international goal, with only Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (146) ahead in the global standings.

A match defined by momentum swings

Messi celebrated by pointing to Martínez in acknowledgement of the assist as Argentina took control of the contest.

However, Cape Verde responded strongly, turning the match into a tense, back-and-forth encounter that pushed the favourites deep into extra time.

World Cup legacy continues to grow

Messi has now scored in eight straight World Cup matches, extending a record run that underscores his consistency across tournaments.

He finished runner-up in the Golden Boot race in 2022 with seven goals and shared third place in 2014.

If players are tied at the end of the tournament, FIFA uses assists and minutes played as tiebreakers, with Mbappé currently holding an advantage in assists.

Argentina through, just

Despite the scare, Argentina booked their place in the Round of 16, continuing their push in the tournament as Messi’s record-breaking campaign rolls on.

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Lionel MessiFIFA World CupFIFA

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