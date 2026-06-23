Six days later against Austria, he missed an early penalty in the ninth minute. Most 38-year-olds would let that rattle them. Messi scored twice anyway. The first came when he swept home a trademark left-footed finish in the 38th minute. The second came deep in stoppage time when he fiercely squeezed the ball past a wall of defenders on the goal line. That took him to 18 career World Cup goals, breaking Klose's record outright and overtaking Marta's 17 as the highest tally in men's or women's World Cup history.