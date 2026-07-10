GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

List of all previous World Cup Golden Boot winners as Messi, Mbappe and Haaland battle for the top prize in 2026

Golden Boot history: past World Cup sharpshooters as 2026 race heats up

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Previous golden-boot winners
Previous golden-boot winners
AFP

The race for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has turned into one of the most exciting in the tournament's history.

With three quarter finals, two semi finals and the final still to be played, five players remain firmly in contention. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi lead the standings with eight goals each, while Erling Haaland is right behind on seven. Harry Kane has six, and Ousmane Dembele remains in the hunt with five. It is an incredibly tight battle, with every remaining knockout match capable of changing the leaderboard.

Mbappe moved level with Messi after scoring in France's quarter final victory over Morocco. The France captain finally broke Morocco's stubborn resistance in the second half after Les Bleus had struggled to find a way through.

The goal, however, was not without controversy. Mbappe had earlier missed a penalty, and his eventual strike came after an accidental handball by Adrien Rabiot during the build up. Although the incident sparked debate, the goal stood because the handball occurred in an earlier phase of play before France worked the ball back into the attack.

A place in World Cup history awaits

For every player, lifting the World Cup remains the ultimate dream. But finishing as the tournament's top scorer also guarantees a place in football history.

Unlike the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the tournament's best player and is decided by voting, the Golden Boot is determined purely by goals scored, making it one of football's most prestigious individual honours.

The award has been won by some of the greatest players the game has ever seen, including Just Fontaine, Gerd Muller, Ronaldo Nazario, Miroslav Klose, James Rodriguez and Mbappe himself. It has also produced memorable surprise winners, with Salvatore Schillaci in 1990 and James Rodriguez in 2014 enjoying extraordinary scoring runs on the biggest stage.

Previous World Cup Golden Boot winners

With seven matches, including the third place play off, still to be played, the race is far from over. Mbappe and Messi currently share the lead, but Haaland, Kane and Dembele are all within striking distance. One prolific performance over the coming days could completely transform the Golden Boot standings before the tournament reaches its conclusion.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
football

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty during the World Cup quarter-final match between France and Morocco

What’s going on with penalties at the World Cup?

2m read
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Cape Verde during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026.

Messi leads Golden Boot race after 20th World Cup goal

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

215 goals, stars, chaos: What drives World Cup drama?

3m read
Talent matters. Fitness matters. Coaching matters. But according to one sports psychologist, there is a whole other game happening on the pitch that most of us never see, and it is happening entirely inside the players' heads.

Why Messi sees football differently from everyone

4m read