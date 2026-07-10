List of all previous World Cup Golden Boot winners as Messi, Mbappe and Haaland battle for the top prize in 2026

With three quarter finals, two semi finals and the final still to be played, five players remain firmly in contention. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi lead the standings with eight goals each, while Erling Haaland is right behind on seven. Harry Kane has six, and Ousmane Dembele remains in the hunt with five. It is an incredibly tight battle, with every remaining knockout match capable of changing the leaderboard.