The World Cup has gone pink: Why neon boots are everywhere at the FIFA 2026

Well, if you thought the World Cup was a display by skills on the field and fan chants, you weren't wrong of course, but there's another new star that sprinted in: Pink. And it's not flags or fan gear, but on the pitch, on the feet of football's biggest names, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to Harry Kane and Gio Reyna. Dominik Livaković was in hot pink, and there was just all kinds of pink everywhere. Fluoro, hot pink, fuchsia...