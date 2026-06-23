The World Cup has gone pink: Why neon boots are everywhere at the FIFA 2026

Dozens of players are now wearing pink cleats designed by major brands
Get in losers, we're going pink. (Mean Girls references won't stop, please).
Well, if you thought the World Cup was a display by skills on the field and fan chants, you weren't wrong of course, but there's another new star that sprinted in: Pink. And it's not flags or fan gear, but on the pitch, on the feet of football's biggest names, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to Harry Kane and Gio Reyna. Dominik Livaković was in hot pink, and there was just all kinds of pink everywhere. Fluoro, hot pink, fuchsia...
Football has gone pink, folks, deal with it.
At stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, bright pink boots have become as much a part of the visual identity of matches as the green pitch itself.
According to the Associated Press, dozens of players are now wearing pink cleats designed by major brands ahead of the tournament. Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers and New Balance have all launched variations of the colour, turning the niche aesthetic into a dominant design language of the competition.
And this isn’t subtle. It's highlighter, neon, sunset-fusion shades, boots that practically demand a replay camera close-up.
The head of womenswear, Sara Maggioni, told The Guardian that pink, is truly one of the most influential colour stories of the past decade. And, these bright shades at the World Cup make sense for brands who watch for the changes in the football fandom. "A lot of young people probably watch matches on their phones and so the colour [which is easily seen] does your branding,” she says.
Obviously, football wasn't always like this.
Nike’s global footwear leadership has pointed out how the sport used to be dominated by conservative black-and-white designs, until the late 1990s began shifting the palette. Now, colour has become part of the performance identity.
Odinga Nimako of Nike Football told The Athletic, as quoted by CNN, that athletes increasingly associate bright colours, especially pink with confidence and individuality. In other words, the thinking goes: if you’re bold enough to wear it, you’re bold enough to own the moment. “No player is stepping onto a World Cup pitch because of a paint colour,” he added. “They’re stepping onto it because the boot helps them perform at the highest level. The colour is simply the most visible part of a much deeper product story," he said.
That mindset has helped push pink from fashion experiment to global football trend.
It's not just one brand. It's everyone.
Adidas, Nike, Puma, Skechers, and New Balance have all rolled out pink-heavy designs for the World Cup. Some call it “Poison Pink,” others “Solar Turbo,” but the idea is the same: visibility sells.
As New Balance product lead Rob Sheldon explained in comments highlighted by CNN, bright colours serve two purposes, on one hand, they help players stand out on the pitch; on the other, they draw attention to the brands themselves in football’s most-watched global showcase.
The boot is now branding.
Before a single final whistle decides who lifts the trophy, another winner is already clear. From Miami to Mexico City, Vancouver to Los Angeles, pink has become the unofficial colour of the tournament—worn by global superstars, rising talents.
It may not show up on the score sheet and it won’t be engraved on the trophy.
But if you’ve been watching closely, you already know: this World Cup has been very, very pink.