‘So proud of you, Leo’: Shakira cheers as Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer with 17th goal

Asked about his record-breaking run, Messi said, “Honestly, I don't know. I don't really even remember them. I'm tired, I don't have much energy left, and I'm finding it hard to think straight. I'm just going to enjoy this moment and celebrate it with my teammates. I'm making the most of the moment, and I want to see how far we can go together. Today, there was that [missed] penalty, but perhaps I wouldn't have scored the other goals if it had gone in,” Argentine legend Lionel Messi said, as quoted by FIFA.