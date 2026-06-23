GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

‘So proud of you, Leo’: Shakira cheers as Messi becomes World Cup all-time top scorer with 17th goal

Shakira took to Instagram and expressed her joy at Messi's triumph

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
For Messi, the record is just the latest line in a career. His first strike in the match took him beyond Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 World Cup goals, before he extended the tally to 18 with his late finish.
For Messi, the record is just the latest line in a career. His first strike in the match took him beyond Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 World Cup goals, before he extended the tally to 18 with his late finish.

Lionel Messi keeps racing past milestones. The Argentina captain struck his 17th goal in World Cup history to become the competition’s all-time leading scorer, before adding a second in stoppage time as defending champions Argentina sealed a 2-0 win over Austria on Monday.

And watching it all unfold from the stands at Dallas Stadium was none other than Shakira, who turned spectator into superfan for the FIFA World Cup Group J clash.

Shakira later shared her reaction on Instagram Stories, posting a picture of Messi and writing:
“So proud of you Leo and of everything you're accomplishing for your family, your country, and the entire Latino community. Your commitment and dedication are an inspiration to so many. Keep shining!”

She was in prime view when Messi’s record-breaking moment landed, a fitting backdrop for a player who has spent years turning World Cup nights into highlight reels.

Shakira has had a 20-year association to FIFA. Ever since Waka Waka became the soundtrack of the 2010 World Cup, Shakira has remained closely tied to football’s biggest stage. She also contributed La La La for the 2014 tournament and later collaborated with Burna Boy for the 2026 official anthem Dai Dai. Reports also suggest she is expected to feature at the World Cup final halftime show.

For Messi, the record is just the latest line in a career. His first strike in the match took him beyond Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 World Cup goals, before he extended the tally to 18 with his late finish.

Earlier in the tournament, Messi had already made history in Argentina’s opener against Algeria, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win during his 200th international appearance — a performance that also made him the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous mark.

Asked about his record-breaking run, Messi said, “Honestly, I don't know. I don't really even remember them. I'm tired, I don't have much energy left, and I'm finding it hard to think straight. I'm just going to enjoy this moment and celebrate it with my teammates. I'm making the most of the moment, and I want to see how far we can go together. Today, there was that [missed] penalty, but perhaps I wouldn't have scored the other goals if it had gone in,” Argentine legend Lionel Messi said, as quoted by FIFA.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Lionel Messi breaks historic World Cup scoring record

2m read
Katy Perry performs during the Parade of Nations before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

FIFA 2026: Katy Perry sparkles in 2nd opening ceremony

3m read
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Shakira at FIFA World Cup: A 20-year legacy

2m read
BTS is busy with their Arirang world tour.

When will BTS perform at FIFA World Cup 2026?

2m read