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2026 Fifa World Cup ball heads to space as NASA studies football in zero gravity

ISS astronauts use Trionda ball to test movement and balance in microgravity

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Astronauts aboard the ISS test how the Adidas-made Trionda behaves in microgravity.
Astronauts aboard the ISS test how the Adidas-made Trionda behaves in microgravity.
X/@NASA

The official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has made an unusual journey before the tournament even begins — it has been tested in space.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) used the Adidas-designed Trionda ball in a series of experiments to study how football behaves in microgravity. The tests were aimed at understanding how a ball's balance and centre of mass affect its movement.

Sharing pictures from the experiment on Instagram, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the crew recreated a study first carried out in 2019. The exercise demonstrated how differences in balance can change the way a football moves.

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"The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space," NASA said, explaining that sports engineers carefully fine-tune a ball's balance to ensure it behaves consistently during matches.

NASA said the findings could also help researchers understand how modern technologies inside footballs influence their performance.

"Helping to improve the beautiful game is just one of the ways NASA science done on the International Space Station makes life better for people on Earth," the space agency said.

Ball celebrates three host nations

Trionda, developed by Adidas, will be used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to FIFA, the name Trionda comes from a Spanish phrase meaning "three waves", reflecting the first World Cup to be staged across three countries.

The ball's design combines red, green and blue colours to represent the host nations. It also features symbols linked to each country, including a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States.

Smart technology built into the ball

FIFA said the ball includes several features designed to improve performance. Deep seams are intended to provide greater stability in flight, while textured details help players maintain control in wet conditions.

Trionda also contains connected-ball technology with a 500Hz motion sensor that sends real-time movement data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. The information can help officials with decisions, including offside calls and other key moments during matches.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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FIFA World CupNASA

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