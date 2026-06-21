2026 Fifa World Cup ball heads to space as NASA studies football in zero gravity

Sharing pictures from the experiment on Instagram, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said the crew recreated a study first carried out in 2019. The exercise demonstrated how differences in balance can change the way a football moves.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) used the Adidas-designed Trionda ball in a series of experiments to study how football behaves in microgravity. The tests were aimed at understanding how a ball's balance and centre of mass affect its movement.

The official match ball for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has made an unusual journey before the tournament even begins — it has been tested in space.

"Helping to improve the beautiful game is just one of the ways NASA science done on the International Space Station makes life better for people on Earth," the space agency said.

"The official FIFA World Cup ball went to space," NASA said, explaining that sports engineers carefully fine-tune a ball's balance to ensure it behaves consistently during matches.

The ball's design combines red, green and blue colours to represent the host nations. It also features symbols linked to each country, including a maple leaf for Canada, an eagle for Mexico and a star for the United States.

According to FIFA, the name Trionda comes from a Spanish phrase meaning "three waves", reflecting the first World Cup to be staged across three countries.

Trionda, developed by Adidas, will be used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trionda also contains connected-ball technology with a 500Hz motion sensor that sends real-time movement data to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. The information can help officials with decisions, including offside calls and other key moments during matches.

FIFA said the ball includes several features designed to improve performance. Deep seams are intended to provide greater stability in flight, while textured details help players maintain control in wet conditions.

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