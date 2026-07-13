Kerala’s Palakkad shines with rare link to three astronauts ahead of ISS mission
As Dr Anil Menon prepares for his first journey to the International Space Station (ISS), Kerala’s Palakkad district is celebrating a rare space connection that links it to three astronauts.
Menon, a NASA astronaut of Indian origin, is scheduled to launch aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft on July 15 for an eight-month mission as part of Expedition 75. He will travel with Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina.
His mission marks a major milestone for the Malayali community, with Menon becoming the first astronaut with roots in Kerala to enter space.
Dr Anil Menon’s family roots trace back to Ottapalam in Kerala’s Palakkad district.
The district now has a unique connection to three astronauts:
Dr Anil Menon — NASA astronaut preparing for his first space mission.
Anna Menon — A private astronaut who flew on SpaceX’s historic Polaris Dawn mission in 2024.
Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair — One of India’s Gaganyaan astronaut-designates.
The achievement has sparked celebrations across Kerala, a state that also played a historic role in India’s space journey with the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s early launch activities at Thumba.
Born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Menon is the son of Indian and Ukrainian immigrants. His father, Shankaran Menon, has roots in Kerala, while his mother Elizabeth Samoilenko is from Ukraine.
He built a career at the intersection of medicine, engineering and space exploration.
Menon studied neurobiology at Harvard University before completing a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and a medical degree at Stanford University. He later specialised in emergency medicine and aerospace medicine.
Before becoming an astronaut, Menon spent years helping others reach space.
Key milestones in his career include:
Joined NASA as a flight surgeon in 2014, supporting astronauts aboard the ISS.
Worked with SpaceX from 2018, where he helped establish the company’s medical programme.
Served as lead flight surgeon for SpaceX’s first crewed missions.
Selected by NASA for its 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class and reported for training in 2022.
He has also served as a US Air Force flight surgeon, supported combat operations in Afghanistan and worked in extreme environments, including medical support for climbers near Mount Everest.
Menon was also involved in humanitarian missions, including providing support after earthquakes in Haiti and Nepal.
During his eight-month ISS mission, Menon will focus on research into how the human body adapts to long-duration spaceflight.
His work will include:
Studying changes in blood circulation, veins and blood composition in microgravity.
Testing technology to produce intravenous fluids from the ISS drinking water system.
Supporting medical research using ultrasound, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.
Conducting experiments linked to future Moon and Mars missions.
The research could help scientists understand how astronauts can remain healthy during longer missions far from Earth.
Space exploration is also a family journey for Menon.
His wife, Anna Menon, is a SpaceX engineer and astronaut who flew on the Polaris Dawn private space mission in 2024.
The mission made history with the first commercial spacewalk, and Anna played a key role as mission specialist and medical officer.
The couple, who have two children, are among the rare astronaut families where both partners have travelled or are preparing to travel beyond Earth.
Menon also shares a close bond with Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, one of India’s Gaganyaan astronaut-designates.
The two trained together in Houston and developed a close friendship. Nair described Menon’s upcoming mission as an emotional moment, celebrating his connection to India and Kerala.
From Palakkad to the International Space Station, Dr Anil Menon’s journey represents a remarkable blend of science, medicine and exploration.
As the Soyuz MS-29 countdown begins, Kerala joins the global space community in celebrating a new chapter in human spaceflight — led by a doctor with Malayali roots who is preparing to leave Earth for the first time.
With inputs from Agencies, NASA