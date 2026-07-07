Adidas Unveils Official Match Ball for the World Cup Final

Dubai: Adidas has unveiled the official match ball set to be used in the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Named the “Trionda Final,” the ball will make its debut in the World Cup semi-finals before being used in the third-place play-off and the final itself.

Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal showcased Adidas' new “Trionda Final” match ball, although each player must first help their team secure a quarterfinal victory for it to appear on the pitch.

The launch also marks a historic first for FIFA World Cup match balls, with Adidas unveiling an entirely new design for the final stages of the tournament rather than simply modifying the colours of the standard group-stage ball.

The ball features a gold, black and white design inspired by the FIFA World Cup trophy, while its panel graphics highlight the four host cities for the tournament's final matches: Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

Despite its new look, the ball retains the same performance technology as the standard Trionda model unveiled in October 2025, featuring a four-panel construction and connected ball technology that supplies real-time data to officials for VAR and offside reviews.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.