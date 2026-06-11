The most significant benefit is the improvement to offside and handball decisions. This has historically been one of the most contentious areas in football, where a decision can hinge on which exact frame of video footage an official freezes on. The Trionda removes that ambiguity entirely. Because the sensor captures the precise millisecond at which the ball is struck, it tells officials exactly when a pass was played. That timing is then combined with player positional tracking to determine offside far more accurately and far more quickly than before.