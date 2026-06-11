2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Shakira leads star line-up, UAE timings and how to watch

And for a more flexible, standalone option, TOD by beIN has quickly become a fan favourite, offering full coverage without the need for a satellite package.

Prefer watching on the go? beIN CONNECT streams live matches across mobile, laptop, and smart TV devices, so you can stay in the game wherever you are.

Fans have a few easy ways to catch the action, starting with the most traditional route: a beIN SPORTS satellite subscription, which brings dedicated World Cup channels straight to your TV for a classic, big-screen viewing experience.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is launching with an unprecedented tripleheader of opening ceremonies across North America, bursting with star-studded musical lineups and cultural showcases.

As UAE is 8 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET) and 11 hours ahead of Pacific Time (PT), the opening matches and ceremonies will air during the late evening and early morning hours in the UAE.

Shakira's tournament journey won't end on day one. She is set to make a second appearance on Sunday, July 19, co-headlining a massive halftime show during the World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The global debut features Shakira and Burna Boy delivering the official World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai." FIFA has noted that this ceremony will deeply honor Mexican heritage, spotlighting indigenous talent and contemporary folklore.

The cause: The concert benefits the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a charitable drive targeting $100 million to improve youth education and soccer access globally.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.