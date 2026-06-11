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2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Shakira leads star line-up, UAE timings and how to watch

Let the games begin: Here's how to watch the World Cup from UAE and not miss the action

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shakira performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Shakira performs during the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 27, 2025. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

It is time, folks!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is launching with an unprecedented tripleheader of opening ceremonies across North America, bursting with star-studded musical lineups and cultural showcases.

How and where to tune in

Fans have a few easy ways to catch the action, starting with the most traditional route: a beIN SPORTS satellite subscription, which brings dedicated World Cup channels straight to your TV for a classic, big-screen viewing experience.

Prefer watching on the go? beIN CONNECT streams live matches across mobile, laptop, and smart TV devices, so you can stay in the game wherever you are.

And for a more flexible, standalone option, TOD by beIN has quickly become a fan favourite, offering full coverage without the need for a satellite package.

2026 World Cup opening weekend: UAE (GST) Timings

As UAE is 8 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET) and 11 hours ahead of Pacific Time (PT), the opening matches and ceremonies will air during the late evening and early morning hours in the UAE.

Remember, the opening ceremonies begin exactly 90 minutes before the match kickoff times listed below.

  • Match 1: Mexico vs. South Africa (Mexico City)

    • UAE kickoff time: Friday, June 12 at 11:00 PM GST

    • Ceremony starts at 9:30 PM GST on Friday

  • Match 2: Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Toronto)

    • UAE kickoff time: Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 PM GST

  • Ceremony starts at 9:30 PM GST on Saturday

  • Match 3: United States vs. Paraguay (Los Angeles)

    • UAE kickoff time: Sunday, June 14 at 5:00 AM GST

  • Ceremony starts at 3:30 AM GST on Sunday

    • The performer lineups

    Each host city boasts its own distinct flavour, blending global megastars with deep cultural roots.

    1. Mexico City (June 11)

    The global debut features Shakira and Burna Boy delivering the official World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai." FIFA has noted that this ceremony will deeply honor Mexican heritage, spotlighting indigenous talent and contemporary folklore.

    • Also performing: Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, and Maná.

    2. Toronto (June 12)

    Canada’s celebration brings a heavy dose of homegrown talent and international flair.

    • Lineup: Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Alyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

    3. Los Angeles (June 12)

    Southern California closes out the opening weekend festivities with a massive pop and hip-hop showcase.

    • Lineup: Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.

    A blockbuster finale: The halftime show

    Shakira's tournament journey won't end on day one. She is set to make a second appearance on Sunday, July 19, co-headlining a massive halftime show during the World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

    Final halftime show quick facts

    • Co-headliners: Shakira, Madonna, and BTS

    • Creative curator: Chris Martin of Coldplay

    • Special guests: Beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets

    • The cause: The concert benefits the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a charitable drive targeting $100 million to improve youth education and soccer access globally.

    Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
    Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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