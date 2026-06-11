2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies: Shakira leads star line-up, UAE timings and how to watch

Let the games begin: Here's how to watch the World Cup from UAE and not miss the action
It is time, folks!
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is launching with an unprecedented tripleheader of opening ceremonies across North America, bursting with star-studded musical lineups and cultural showcases.
Fans have a few easy ways to catch the action, starting with the most traditional route: a beIN SPORTS satellite subscription, which brings dedicated World Cup channels straight to your TV for a classic, big-screen viewing experience.
Prefer watching on the go? beIN CONNECT streams live matches across mobile, laptop, and smart TV devices, so you can stay in the game wherever you are.
And for a more flexible, standalone option, TOD by beIN has quickly become a fan favourite, offering full coverage without the need for a satellite package.
As UAE is 8 hours ahead of Eastern Time (ET) and 11 hours ahead of Pacific Time (PT), the opening matches and ceremonies will air during the late evening and early morning hours in the UAE.
Remember, the opening ceremonies begin exactly 90 minutes before the match kickoff times listed below.
Match 1: Mexico vs. South Africa (Mexico City)
UAE kickoff time: Friday, June 12 at 11:00 PM GST
Ceremony starts at 9:30 PM GST on Friday
Match 2: Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (Toronto)
UAE kickoff time: Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 PM GST
Ceremony starts at 9:30 PM GST on Saturday
Match 3: United States vs. Paraguay (Los Angeles)
UAE kickoff time: Sunday, June 14 at 5:00 AM GST
Ceremony starts at 3:30 AM GST on Sunday
Each host city boasts its own distinct flavour, blending global megastars with deep cultural roots.
The global debut features Shakira and Burna Boy delivering the official World Cup anthem, "Dai Dai." FIFA has noted that this ceremony will deeply honor Mexican heritage, spotlighting indigenous talent and contemporary folklore.
Also performing: Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, and Maná.
Canada’s celebration brings a heavy dose of homegrown talent and international flair.
Lineup: Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Alyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.
Southern California closes out the opening weekend festivities with a massive pop and hip-hop showcase.
Lineup: Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla.
Shakira's tournament journey won't end on day one. She is set to make a second appearance on Sunday, July 19, co-headlining a massive halftime show during the World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Co-headliners: Shakira, Madonna, and BTS
Creative curator: Chris Martin of Coldplay
Special guests: Beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets
The cause: The concert benefits the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, a charitable drive targeting $100 million to improve youth education and soccer access globally.