How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in UAE

Dubai: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner meaning football fans in the UAE need to prepare for a summer of late nights and early mornings.

While not having free-to-air World Cup coverage, the UAE will still have full access to every single match through beIN SPORTS, the official broadcaster for the Middle East and North Africa region. That means all 104 games will be shown live, but via subscription-based platforms.

There are a few ways fans can tune in with the most traditional option through a beIN SPORTS satellite subscription, which delivers dedicated World Cup channels straight to your TV.

For those who prefer streaming, beIN CONNECT offers live coverage on mobile, laptop and smart TV devices. Meanwhile, TOD by beIN has become a popular standalone streaming option, giving fans more flexibility to follow the action without needing a full satellite package.

With the tournament being hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, spanning multiple time zones, matches will follow a structured daily rhythm designed for global audiences, but it isn’t so helpful for UAE fans.

During the group stage, the matches will most frequently rotate through the following set of kick-off windows:

It means fans in the Emirates will get a real mix of late night and sunrise football. Whether it’s gathering with friends late at night or catching highlights over morning coffee, the World Cup will be part of daily life across the country for a month-long stretch.

While the absence of free-to-air coverage means viewers need a subscription to follow every match, the upside is complete access to the entire tournament in one place, with full coverage, analysis, and dedicated World Cup programming across beIN’s platforms.

And of course, football in the UAE rarely stays behind closed doors. Across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and beyond, fans can expect packed sports bars, fan zones, and public screenings throughout the tournament, creating that shared World Cup atmosphere that brings people together no matter who they support.

So, whether you’re watching at 11pm, 2am or even grabbing a quick nap before a 5am kick-off, one thing is certain, the World Cup is set to take over life in the UAE once again.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.