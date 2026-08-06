Instant blocking centre steps up anti-piracy drive with AI-powered enforcement
Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said its instant blocking centre (InstaBlock) shut down more than 14,000 websites and applications illegally streaming sports content during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as part of efforts to combat digital piracy and protect broadcasting rights.
The ministry said the centre blocked 14,122 offending platforms during the tournament, including 9,595 internet domains and 4,527 IP addresses, using a rapid detection and response system developed to tackle copyright infringements in cooperation with relevant authorities and local economic departments.
The ministry also carried out more than 370 inspection visits to commercial establishments, particularly cafés and restaurants, during the tournament. Inspectors found 287 businesses failing to comply with regulations governing sports broadcasting rights and intellectual property by using unauthorised content.
Since the launch of InstaBlock in February 2025, the ministry said the centre has blocked a total of 68,401 websites and applications involved in illegal sports broadcasting. The number of blocked platforms rose from 1,132 in 2023 to 4,557 in 2024, before reaching 21,000 in 2025.
Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the ministry, said the centre has become a key component of the UAE's intellectual property protection framework, helping rights holders combat digital piracy through advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence.
He said protecting sports broadcasting rights, particularly during major international events such as the FIFA World Cup, supports the country's creative and sports content industries while strengthening confidence among rights holders in the UAE's digital environment.
The ministry said InstaBlock can detect and block infringing websites within 10 to 15 minutes after receiving a complaint from rights holders. The system operates in partnership with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Spain's LaLiga and Eurostar Multimedia.
The initiative forms part of the UAE's broader strategy to strengthen intellectual property protection, promote the use of licensed digital content and support the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision to position the country as a global hub for the new economy.