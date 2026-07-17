Illegal World Cup streaming in UAE may lead to heavy fines and jail time
The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has urged football fans to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2026 responsibly by watching matches and accessing sports content only through licensed broadcasters and official platforms.
The ministry reminded fans that all World Cup matches and related content are protected by intellectual property rights, and warned against sharing, re-broadcasting or distributing match links and clips without permission.
Key highlights:
Fans are advised to watch World Cup matches only through licensed platforms and official broadcasters.
Sharing match links, clips or broadcasts from unauthorised sources is prohibited.
Authorities urged residents to respect intellectual property rights and support their teams responsibly.
Illegal streaming or unauthorised distribution of sports content can lead to legal penalties in the UAE.
The warning comes as major sporting events often see a rise in fraudulent websites, fake streaming services and phishing campaigns targeting fans searching for free match access.
Earlier, Digital Dubai advised the public to use only official broadcasting and streaming platforms, verify website links before clicking, and avoid sharing personal information, passwords or one-time passcodes (OTPs).
Authorities said cybercriminals often exploit increased online activity during major tournaments by using fake streaming platforms to steal personal and financial data.
Last month, Dubai Police dismantled an organised network involved in pirating encrypted international satellite TV channels and illegally distributing copyrighted content through unauthorised websites, online links and receiver devices.
Police said the suspects sold access to pirated broadcasting services through subscription packages, causing financial losses to rights holders. Authorities warned residents to use only licensed platforms, noting that illegal streaming can lead to legal action and expose users to cybersecurity risks.
Fans are advised to follow coverage through authorised broadcasters holding official FIFA media rights in the region.
In the Mena region, beIN Sports traditionally holds FIFA World Cup broadcast rights, with matches available through its television and digital platforms. TOD and beIN CONNECT provide online streaming options for subscribers in the UAE.
The warning comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Spain will face Argentina in the tournament decider.
Finalists: Spain vs Argentina
Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, New Jersey
Match significance: Spain are chasing their first men's World Cup title since 2010, while Argentina aim to win back-to-back titles after their 2022 triumph.
Fans are encouraged to watch, cheer and celebrate while ensuring they access World Cup content through legal and authorised sources.