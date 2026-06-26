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Court and Crime

Fake World Cup streaming links could steal your passwords and bank details

Cyber experts warn football fans to avoid scam websites, apps and free streaming offers

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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According to international reports, more than 19,000 fraudulent websites linked to the World Cup have appeared online.
According to international reports, more than 19,000 fraudulent websites linked to the World Cup have appeared online.
Shutterstock

Cybersecurity experts are warning football fans to be cautious of fake websites, apps and links promising free FIFA World Cup live streams, saying cybercriminals are using the tournament to steal personal data, banking details and online accounts.

With millions of fans searching for ways to watch matches, scammers are taking advantage of the excitement by promoting offers such as “Watch the World Cup for free”, “HD live streaming without a subscription” and “Free World Cup tickets”.

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According to international reports, more than 19,000 fraudulent websites linked to the World Cup have appeared online. Cybersecurity company Kaspersky also reported a sharp rise in scam campaigns, identifying at least 336 fake websites impersonating the tournament’s official platform.

Experts said cybercriminals often spread malicious links through emails, social media and messaging apps. These links direct users to fake websites where they may be asked to enter personal information, banking details or account passwords.

In some cases, clicking on a link silently installs malware that allows attackers to steal files, photos and saved passwords or even gain remote access to the victim’s device.

Free streaming remains the biggest trap

Security specialists say illegal sports streaming websites have become one of the most common ways hackers target users. Many of these sites contain malicious advertisements and fake pop-up windows that ask users to provide sensitive information before watching a match.

Smartphones have also become a major target, with fake apps claiming to provide live scores, streaming services or tournament updates. Downloading these apps from unofficial sources can give attackers access to contacts, messages, photos and even a user’s location.

Phishing attacks are also increasing during major sporting events. Fraudsters often send messages using the logos of well-known sports organisations, promoting fake ticket offers or discounted streaming subscriptions. Once users enter their login details, hackers can take control of their accounts.

Adnan Sajid, owner of a satellite equipment store in Abu Dhabi, said artificial intelligence has made it easier for criminals to create fake streaming platforms that closely resemble legitimate websites.

“Users click the ‘Watch Now’ button expecting to see the match, but instead they are redirected to malicious websites or asked to register using their personal information,” he said.

He added that fake advertisements promoting illegal “match decryption” services at attractive prices are also becoming more common.

Cybersecurity experts advise fans to use only official streaming platforms, avoid suspicious links, download apps only from official stores, enable two-factor authentication, regularly update their devices and never share passwords or banking details on untrusted websites.

They stressed that while major sporting events bring fans together, they also create opportunities for cybercriminals, making online awareness the first line of defence.

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