How encrypted satellite channels are pirated and their content stolen online

Inside the global black market stealing pay-TV signals and streaming them online
The piracy of encrypted satellite television channels and the illegal redistribution of their content has become one of the most significant digital crimes facing the global media and entertainment industry.
Organised criminal networks target the exclusive rights of television broadcasters and paid-content platforms, then redistribute their content through modified receivers, unauthorized websites, and illegal streaming applications.
Recently, Dubai Police uncovered a criminal network involved in the piracy of encrypted and licensed satellite channels operating in the UAE and internationally, leading to the arrest of those involved.
Such practices constitute a clear violation of intellectual property rights, broadcasting rights, and copyright laws. They are also considered unlawful activities that expose perpetrators to legal prosecution and criminal penalties in many countries around the world.
Pirates rely on several technical methods to obtain encrypted content and redistribute it to viewers without the authorization of rights holders.
The most common methods include:
First: Hacking decryption systems
Some illegal operators exploit technical vulnerabilities or use specialised software to obtain decryption keys for encrypted channels, enabling them to access and display content without a legitimate subscription.
Second: Modified satellite receivers
Certain satellite receivers are illegally programmed to connect to external servers that continuously provide decryption keys. This allows users to access premium channels either free of charge or at significantly lower costs than official subscription fees.
Third: Re-broadcasting content over the internet
After obtaining the original signal, pirates retransmit live sports events, movies, and television channels through websites, mobile applications, or streaming links, making the content accessible to thousands or even millions of users worldwide.
Fourth: Unauthorised IPTV services
Numerous IPTV services offer thousands of international channels at low subscription rates despite lacking any legal rights to redistribute the content. Most of these services rely on capturing original broadcasts and retransmitting them over the internet.
International estimates indicate that television and sports content piracy causes billions of dollars in losses annually for broadcasters and content producers. These losses result from reduced legitimate subscriptions, declining advertising revenues, and diminished value of exclusive broadcasting rights.
Global sporting events and major tournaments are particularly affected, as broadcasting rights are often sold for substantial sums. Illegal streaming undermines the value of these rights and weakens investment in the media sector.
The consequences of piracy extend beyond rights holders and broadcasters. Users themselves face significant security risks associated with illegal streaming services, including:
Theft of personal data.
Distribution of malware and viruses.
Online fraud and banking information theft.
Exploitation of devices for unlawful cyber activities.
In addition, many unauthorized applications request extensive permissions that provide access to users’ personal information and devices.
Many countries classify satellite channel piracy and unauthorized content redistribution as serious offenses involving intellectual property and commercial rights violations. Offenders may face substantial financial penalties, criminal prosecution, imprisonment, and the confiscation of equipment and servers used in illegal broadcasting operations.
Regulatory authorities and international broadcasting companies continue to develop advanced technologies to detect piracy activities, trace their sources, and shut down offending websites and servers in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.
Despite continuous advancements in encryption and digital protection technologies, piracy networks constantly seek new methods to circumvent security systems, making the fight against piracy an ongoing global challenge.
Cybersecurity experts emphasize that the solution extends beyond technical and legal measures. It also requires raising public awareness about the risks of using unauthorized services and supporting legitimate platforms that ensure the sustainability of the media industry while protecting the rights of creators and content owners.
UAE anti-rumors and cybercrimes law applies to such offenses
An official from the UAE Government’s official portal (U.ae), the country’s unified digital platform, stated that the UAE Anti-Rumors and Cybercrimes Law applies to offenses of this nature.
The official explained that Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes came into force on January 2, 2022. The law provides a comprehensive legal framework aimed at strengthening society’s protection against cybercrimes committed through internet networks and technologies.
It also seeks to safeguard government websites and databases, combat the spread of rumors and fake news, address cyber fraud, and protect privacy and personal rights throughout the UAE.
The legislation specifies offenses and penalties for individuals who create or use websites or information technology tools to breach, attack, manipulate, or interfere with government information systems and databases, or to disseminate false information that harms the interests or security of the UAE.
The law also covers a wide range of cybercrimes, including:
Creating or modifying electronic bots to distribute false data within the country.
Forging electronic documents.
Violating personal data and privacy rights.
Manipulating medical records, bank accounts, or confidential access codes.
Cyber begging.
Publishing content that violates media content standards.
Hosting or enabling illegal content and failing to remove it.
Creating or operating websites used for human trafficking, incitement to prostitution, dissemination of pornography, or violations of public morals.
Transferring, possessing, using, or acquiring illicit funds.
Cyber fraud.
Online blackmail and cyber threats.
Defamation and slander.
Conducting statistical surveys or opinion polls without authorization.
Misleading advertising or promotion targeting consumers.
Promoting medical products without proper licensing.
Calling for or promoting demonstrations without authorization.
Inciting non-compliance with laws and regulations.
Offending foreign states.
Trading in or promoting firearms, ammunition, or explosives.
Misleading consumer advertising and promotion.
Recently, Dubai Police dismantled a criminal network involved in the piracy of encrypted international satellite channels and the illegal redistribution of content through satellite receivers, electronic links, and unauthorized websites. The group then sold access to the pirated services through annual subscriptions in violation of the law.
Dubai Police stated that investigations and close monitoring revealed that members of the network had been distributing media content owned by international entities without obtaining any licenses or approvals from rights holders. The suspects exploited illegal digital platforms and online networks to generate unlawful financial gains at the expense of content owners.
Investigations further confirmed that the defendants actively marketed and sold pirated broadcasting services to users through annual subscription packages, in violation of laws governing intellectual property rights, copyright protections, and related rights. These activities resulted in substantial financial losses for the company holding the exclusive rights to the content.
Dubai Police emphasized that such acts constitute violations of Federal Law No. (38) of 2021 concerning Copyright and Related Rights. The authority noted that relevant agencies continue to monitor and pursue individuals who misuse modern technologies to infringe intellectual property rights or obtain unlawful profits through such activities.
The force also urged members of the public to deal exclusively with officially authorized channels and platforms and to avoid subscribing to or purchasing digital services from unknown or unlicensed sources. Such activities may expose users to legal violations, cybersecurity threats, technical risks, and potential online fraud and scams.