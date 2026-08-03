Authority says livestream violated national identity, cultural values and media rules
Dubai: The UAE's National Media Authority has taken legal action against two individuals for breaching the country's media content standards after they broadcast an offensive livestream on social media that, it said, violated regulations governing media content.
The authority said the livestream contained material that failed to respect the UAE's cultural and civilisational heritage, national identity and the values upheld by society.
It added that the content contravened the country's media standards, prompting legal measures against the two individuals.
In addition to the legal action, the authority suspended the advertising permit granted to one of the violators for three months, citing the breach of media content regulations.