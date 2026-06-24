We're hiring: Social Media Creator

Are you obsessed with Dubai and social media? We want to hear from you
Do you love Dubai? Are you always on Instagram and TikTok? We want to hear from you.
We’re looking for someone who is equally obsessed with Dubai as much as they are social media.
We’re after someone who is always on their phone capturing content and knows about the latest trends before anyone else. If you love filming, editing, sharing recommendations and celebrating Dubai, apply now.
Create engaging video content in a timely manner based on the requirements shared by the Editor.
Attend events and coordinate shoots for social media content.
Build industry contacts and represent the brand.
Develop creative content edits to enhance audience engagement and brand visibility.
Supporting with social media content planning.
Comfortable appearing on camera.
Complete other duties and activities as assigned by the Editor from time to time.
Working Hours: 9.50 Hrs per day five days a week.
Degree in film, photography or digital media, or proven experience in social media editing with a portfolio highlighting your work.
Minimum 3 years’ experience in filming and editing videos on various social media platforms.
Filming and editing videos with social media software, including Canva, CapCut and Edits.
Ability to grasp cultural and political sensitivity.
Strong attention to detail with time management and organisational skills.
A positive can-do attitude and an absolute passion for social media and trends.
Excellent knowledge of Dubai, the UAE and a hunger to out exploring.
Willingness to take initiative to coordinate shoots, film, edit and post multiple projects daily.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and working through a high volume of edits daily.
To apply, please submit your CV, samples of your work and a 30-second video explaining your favourite part of Dubai to Lavkesh Grover on lgrover@gulfnews.com