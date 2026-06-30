The UAE’s social media age limit is a win for child safety

Protecting young minds from risks of social media is sound public policy
The debate surrounding a child’s access to social media often centres on personal freedom, technological progress, and ultimately parental responsibility to regulate content. While those arguments deserve consideration, governments also have an obligation to protect its citizens from demonstrable harm from content not appropriate for minors. From that perspective, the United Arab Emirates’ decision to prohibit social media use for children under the age of 15 represents a proactive and pragmatic policy that prioritises long term mental health and stability over short term digital engagement.
Today, we live in a persistently connected world. Technology has begun to influence young minds in ways few could have imagined 20 years ago, and every person engaged in social media is potentially exposed to an endless stream of algorithmically curated content, persuasive advertising, anonymous interactions, misinformation, unfiltered violence, and increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence generated media. Social media platforms were not designed with child development in mind and do not possess the proper safeguards to protect youth from inappropriate content. They are designed to maximise engagement, extend session duration, and collect behavioural data to further propagate their usage and overall mission of maximum engagement. The result is an environment where time and attention become the product and children become influenced by content never curated for their consumption.
The UAE’s position recognises a simple truth based on this technology and unregulated growth of social media platforms. Age restrictions exist for many activities because mental maturity is an important factor in physical engagements. For example, most countries have minimum age requirements to drive cars or motorcycles, purchase alcohol, smoke tobacco, or enter into binding financial contracts. Social media usage can be viewed through the same lens. The psychological, emotional, and security risks associated with unrestricted participation justify protective measures until a child possess the mental maturity necessary to engage in these platforms responsibly.
Consider these points in favour of the social media restrictions:
• The neuroscience behind adolescent development supports a cautious approach to the exposure of social media to children. Critical areas of the brain responsible for impulse control and emotional regulation continue to mature well into early adulthood and exposing children to systems engineered to exploit reward mechanisms through likes, notifications, instant gratification, and endless scrolling (doom scrolling) creates behavioural patterns that are contrary to social norms. Rather than encouraging creativity, personal communications, and insightful learning, many platforms can become addictive, stunting healthily societal development.
• Additional mental health considerations further strengthen the case for restrictions. Numerous studies have associated excessive social media use with anxiety, depression, sleep disruption, diminished self-esteem, and social comparison. Algorithms that prioritize sensational or emotionally provocative content can distort perceptions of reality and reinforce unhealthy behaviors. For children still forming their identities, constant exposure to unrealistic standards and anonymous criticism may leave lasting emotional scars.
• Cybersecurity professionals have witnessed firsthand how social media serves as fertile ground for threat actors. Children frequently overshare personal information without understanding its long-term implications. Birthdays, school names, family relationships, vacation photos, and location data can all become intelligence for cybercriminals, fraudsters, human trafficking, and online predators. Identity theft is no longer just about stolen credit cards; it increasingly includes harvested personal information voluntarily published online to build profiles of potential victims.
• Artificial intelligence has only amplified these dangers. Deepfake technology, synthetic voices, automated impersonation, and highly personalised phishing campaigns have dramatically lowered the barrier for deception. Typically, a child cannot reasonably be expected to distinguish authentic communications from sophisticated AI generated manipulation. The technology has advanced at an unprecedented rate creating an imbalance where young users face professional grade adversaries without the maturity or knowledge to adequately defend themselves or identify a ruse.
Critics often argue that banning social media simply pushes children toward alternative platforms or encourages circumvention. That possibility exists, but it does not invalidate the policy. Laws against underage driving or alcohol consumption are not abandoned because some individuals evade them. Instead, legislation establishes a baseline for acceptable usage and provides enforcement mechanisms when deviations occur. Perfect compliance should not become the enemy of meaningful protection and intent when it is designed for the overall well-being of a community.
Parents should benefit from this new legislation since it now establishes consistent rules for every child in their age group regarding participation in social media. The social pressure alone from some children being allowed on social media (by their parents) while others are being denied will simply be eliminated by age. In addition, the ban does not restrict schools from leveraging secure educational technologies for communications and families can still utilize approved messaging applications. These exceptions are crucial for understanding the legislations intent and scope.
Ultimately, the UAE’s ban on social media for children under 15 should be viewed as a strategic investment in the future and resilience. It protects mental health, strengthens digital safety, reduces opportunities for exploitation, and reinforces the principle that technological capability should be matched by human readiness, in this case the age of the user.
Today, social media platforms contain algorithms that compete relentlessly for attention and artificial intelligence can manufacture convincing deception at scale. Safeguarding children is not an overreaction. It is sound public policy. History may ultimately judge nations not by how quickly they embraced every emerging technology, but by how wisely they protected their youngest and most vulnerable citizens while doing so. The UAE has consistently demonstrated an interest in balancing technological innovation with public safety and its investments in artificial intelligence, smart cities, and digital government illustrate that the nation is taking a proactive approach to an escalating social problem. This policy reinforces the point that innovation without governance can produce unintended consequences and responsible adoption requires thoughtful boundaries, especially where children are concerned.