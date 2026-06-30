The UAE’s social media age limit is a win for child safety

Today, social media platforms contain algorithms that compete relentlessly for attention and artificial intelligence can manufacture convincing deception at scale. Safeguarding children is not an overreaction. It is sound public policy. History may ultimately judge nations not by how quickly they embraced every emerging technology, but by how wisely they protected their youngest and most vulnerable citizens while doing so. The UAE has consistently demonstrated an interest in balancing technological innovation with public safety and its investments in artificial intelligence, smart cities, and digital government illustrate that the nation is taking a proactive approach to an escalating social problem. This policy reinforces the point that innovation without governance can produce unintended consequences and responsible adoption requires thoughtful boundaries, especially where children are concerned.