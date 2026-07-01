Extensive research into child brain development led to the age threshold
Dubai: Why did the UAE decide to restrict social media access for children under 15 rather than setting the age at 13 or 16?
According Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and Chairperson of the Child Digital Safety Council, the age threshold was chosen after extensive research into children's cognitive development, with experts identifying 15 as a particularly sensitive stage of growth.
Speaking during a media briefing on Wednesday about the Cabinet Resolution regulating children's access to social media platforms, the minister said the decision was driven by evidence rather than being an immediate policy response.
"Fifteen is a crucial age because that is when they are transitioning from childhood to adolescence, which is a sensitive time for children. The constant use of social media without control can harm their development. We settled on under 15 after doing extensive research," she said.
During the briefing, a panel of government officials explained how the ban came into place after thorough research and consultations, rather than as an immediate decision.
According to the panel, age 15 was chosen because it marks a period in which children's cognitive abilities and rational reasoning are still developing and require greater safeguarding. As children pass through different developmental stages, each stage calls for a different level of protection from online risks.
"A child passes through different developmental stages, each with its own characteristics, needs and appropriate levels of protection to limit risk," officials said.
"Fifteen was chosen as the age limit because this is the phase in which a child's cognitive abilities and rational reasoning most need protection and nurturing. By this age, that development is nearly complete."
Officials stressed that the resolution does not mean online protections end once a child turns 15. The regulation also references age 16, when children are legally permitted to use social media. However, accounts for users aged 15 and 16 must still be subject to enhanced safeguards and restrictions.
"Since the brain undergoes significant development up to age 15, children under that age are especially vulnerable if their social media use isn't controlled," the panel added.
The UAE will require social media platforms operating in the country to implement robust age verification systems using identity verification and artificial intelligence technologies.
Speaking at the briefing Eng. Majid Sultan Al-Masmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said platforms must adopt the highest standards to verify users' ages and protect children online.
Under Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026, platforms will be required to verify age through one or more approved methods, including:
Digital government identity.
Scanning an official identity document.
An official identity document combined with biometric verification, such as facial recognition.
AI-powered age estimation using biometric technologies.
Al-Masmar said protecting children's personal information would remain a key requirement throughout the verification process. "There will be minimum gathering of data of minors. Social media apps cannot store or use this data. It is strictly confined to the age verification process," he said.
Platforms will have 12 months to implement the required systems under an institutional integration framework.
Al-Masmar also confirmed that authorities will have broad enforcement powers against platforms that fail to comply with the new requirements.
These measures include administrative penalties as well as the ability to partially or completely block access to non-compliant platforms within the UAE.
Many major social media platforms, including those operated by companies such as Meta and TikTok, already use age verification tools in some markets, including government ID checks, facial scanning, video selfies and AI-based age estimation. Under the UAE's new rules, such verification measures will become mandatory for platforms operating in the country.